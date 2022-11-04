A law enforcement operation targeting individuals seeking underage juveniles for sexual activity resulted in the arrest of eight men, according to a press release by the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Child (ICAC) Task Force executed a three-day operation in the Des Moines Metro.
James Ehrenreich Reiser, 37 of Des Moines, Kevin Paul Weiser, 43 of Des Moines, Shijian Ding, 45, of Ankeny, Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40 of Indianola, Kenneth James Jaeger Jr., 55 of Des Moines,Damian Lamorn Dudley, 29 of Polk City, Joshua Michale Lyn Ezzard, 37 of Ankeny, and Luke Jai Wilkins, 36 of Ames, all face charges for solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony.
Assisting with the operation were the Altoona Police Department, Des Moines Police Department, Iowa State University Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, FBI, Polk County Attorney’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Public Safety Division of Intelligence-Law Enforcement Intelligence Network, Division of Criminal Investigation-Major Crime Unit, and Division of Criminal Investigation-Cyber Crime Bureau.