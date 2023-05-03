Signing day is a day filled with friends, family and promise.
Eight Go-Hawk athletes found this out on Wednesday morning during their signing ceremony.
Paige Hendricks signed first and she will continue her volleyball career at Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota.
“Initially, I had 30 colleges that I could choose from and they were my top pick,” Hendricks said. “It was really nice when they were interested me. Their science program is nice, their campus is beautiful and their volleyball program is decent so that’s why I chose it.”
Choosing to be a Gustie was an easy decision for Hendricks and the family aspect of the team really helped their case.
“They are just really supportive,” Hendricks said. “Initially, I felt the family aspect from them and that was really nice. The whole school is just supportive in general.”
The first of four rugby players signed and it was Tyler Gast. Gast will be continuing his rugby and academic career at Iowa Central Community College.
“They have a really good program,” Gast said. “One of my coaches is going to coach there so I felt that it was a great opportunity for me.”
Feeling like he was making a difference was a big plus for Gast and he felt like he could do that best at Iowa Central.
“The team is really solid,” Gast said. “But they are still a team where I feel that I can make an impact. They are really competitive and I feel like they are going to be good really soon and I’m excited to see what I can do with them.”
Mary Carolus was one of three Go-Hawks that will be continuing their rugby career at the University of Northern Iowa.
“I chose UNI because it was close to home,” Carolus said. “I really liked the coach and the program that they have there. They have a really good family aspect that I really loved.”
Joining Carolus at UNI are Eva Heise and Maddy Oelmann. The prospect of playing with her old teammates was a plus for Carolus.
“When I first signed, Maddy was already signed,” Carolus said. “Then Eva decided to join to which I think is amazing. That did have an impact, but the biggest thing for me was that it was close to home and the family aspect of it.”
Heise and Oelmann signed their NLI’s after Carolus to also continue their rugby careers.
Jack Wilson will be staying in Waverly next season and will attend Wartburg College to play football.
“I think that it felt like home right off the bat,” Wilson said. “Going out to all the game days out there really helped me visualize myself there. It just felt like home.”
At Wartburg, Wilson will be playing with multiple teammates, both old and current.
“I think that it will be really fun,” Wilson said. “Guys like Ryan Foelkerts and Grant Halverson, who are older, and obviously guys like Jake Walker and Tyler Gayer. I think that it will be really fun to continue to play with them for the next four years.”
Jake Walker will be joining Wilson at Wartburg on the football field and he will also be joining the wrestling team.
In a previous interview with the Waverly Newspapers, Walker explained why he chose Wartburg.
“It’s going to be awesome [to play in front of my hometown],” Walker said. “There’s a ton of Waverly guys with me. Tyler Gayer, Jack Wilson and hopefully Sam Roose will be here too. It’s also the vets like Jordan Downing. Being close to home and having a home cooked meal whenever I want, but not living at home, will be a change but I think it will be for the better.”
In the final signing of the day, Tyler Gayer inked his name to play football at Wartburg.