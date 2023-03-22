Picking a name for a person or a business is a delicate matter, as any parent or a business owner would attest.
What’s in a name is the essence of a vision, which eventually becomes a lived identity.
Hence picking the right name for Waverly’s two new elementary schools turned out to be an arduous job for a group of parents and staff who gathered on Monday night at the school administration building to get the job done.
In their role as the Waverly-Shell Rock School Improvement Advisory Committee, they sifted through about 400 submissions that came online or were dropped off at the administration building to find the best suggestions.
Some of the recommended names were serious, others less so, but the scope and the sheer number of responses, seemed to engage the community.
The shortlist of eight names will be presented to the school board for a final vote by the end of the year.
The group had sought input from the community with the understanding that they would not name the buildings after people.
They also wanted the third-, fourth- and fifth-graders to have a say in the short list before it is presented to the board.
The members worked for almost 90 minutes on Monday, dividing the names in four categories, directional names, values names, landmark names, and wild card names.
In the directional category, names like Northwest Elementary were considered; in the values category, names like Discovery were added; in the landmark category, suggestions like Prairie Elementary found their way; and in the wild card category, appellations like Oak Grove Elementary were discussed.
“The goal is to finalize the short list by the end of the school year, so we can start referring to the new names next year,” said Katie Johnston, the district’s director of educational services.
Some suggestions, like Big Ed House of Learning, were tongue-in-cheek, she added; others, like Schooly McSchool Face, a riff off a well-known internet poll to name a ship where the most popular result was Boaty McBoatface, were, well, humorous.
“You could tell that there were a few jokers that got into the nomination form,” she said. “That did provide a good chuckle to the committee but they were not seriously considered.”
The final list goes like this:
Directional names: North Ridge Elementary; Prairie West Elementary.
Values Names: Endeavor Elementary, Heritage Elementary
Landmark/Geographic reference: Cedar Ridge Elementary, Heartland Elementary.
Wild Card names: Willow Elementary, Birchwood Elementary.
The school board will ultimately vote on the names.