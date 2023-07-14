The North East Iowa Conference All-Conference lists were released and the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball and softball teams were well represented.
For baseball, nine Go-Hawks made the first and second teams.
Gehrig Tibbitts was named to the first team as an infielder. He batted .448 as a freshman with 22 RBI and 26 hits. Nolan Foster was also named to the first team as an outfielder with a BA of .509 with 23 RBI, two home runs and 28 hits.
On the mound, Grant Parker was one of two pitchers on the first team. He had a 5-0 record in 31 innings of work with 51 strikeouts and an earned run average of just .90.
Dylan Stockdale was also named as an outfielder along with Foster on the first team. At the plate, Stockdale had a .452 BA with 22 RBI, 28 runs scored and 28 hits.
To round out the first team, Abram Wrage was named as a utility player. On the mound, Wrage went 2-2 in 19.2 innings of work with 31 strikeouts. He had an ERA of 4.27.
At the plate, Wrage had a BA of .393 with 25 RBI, 11 runs scored and 24 hits.
On the second team, Lance Myers made it for his work at shortstop. He batted .400 with seven RBI, 23 runs and 22 hits.
In center field, Ayden Hoffert batted .373, had 19 RBI, three triples and 30 runs scored.
The W-SR softball team had two players on the first team All-Conference list.
Maya Willey was named as one of two pitchers on the first team. This season, Willey had a record of 11-11 in 164.2 innings of work. She struck out 60 batters with 48 walks.
Natalie Beck was named as one of the outfielders. Beck batted .355 with 13 RBI, 38 hits and one home run.