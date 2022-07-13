The annual All-Conference teams for the Northeastern Iowa Conference have been released and nine Go-Hawks received honors, three in softball and six in baseball.
In softball, Emma Thompson and Mary Carolus each made the first team all-conference.
Thompson received honors for her play at first base. Thompson batted .408 while starting all 25 games.
She also hit four home runs during the year and finished top on the team with 23 RBIs. In addition to her .408 batting average, she had a .489 on base percentage and slugged .684.
Carolus was named to the team in the outfield section and she batted .372. Carolus also had 12 RBIs to go with her average.
Maya Willey was the final softball player to receive honors as a utility player.
Willey finished the year with a .267 average and blasted two home runs while driving in nine RBIs.
She also pitched in 100 innings with 110 strikeouts and a 4.69 earned run average.
On the baseball side, Carson Graven, Chance Key, Dylan Stockdale and Abram Wrage all received first-team honors. Korbyn Dewey and Ethan Hennings both made the second-team.
For Graven, he made it as an infielder. He batted .351 as the main leadoff hitter for the Go-Hawks. In addition to his average was one home run and 23 RBIs. Graven was a threat on the base paths with 15 stolen bases.
On the pitching side, Graven tossed 28 innings with 43 strikeouts and a 1.75 ERA. He boasted a 3-1 record and a batting average against of .214 while only allowing seven earned runs.
Key, a DMACC commit, was named as a pitcher and rightfully so. Key pitched 43.2 innings with a 1.60 ERA. In those 43.2 innings, he threw 84 strikeouts with a BAA of .153 and a 5-2 record.
At the plate, Key batted .364 with 34 RBIs and three home runs in 107 at-bats and eight stolen bases.
Stockdale was named as an outfielder. He batted .395, top on the team, with 27 RBIs and drew 17 walks.
Stockdale was also top on the team in stolen bases, finishing with 33, only getting caught once. In addition to being top on the team in stolen bases, Stockdale led the team in runs with 45 and hit by pitches with 10.
Wrage was the wall behind the plate for the Go-Hawks all year and got it done on the mound, being named as a utility player.
Wrage batted .255 with 17 RBIs on the year. On the mound, he pitched 30 innings with a 6-0 record. He finished with 37 strikeouts and a 2.80 ERA with a .217 BAA.
Dewey was named to the second-team as an infielder. He batted .359 with 33 RBIs and two home runs. He was a perfect 8-8 on stolen bases this year.
Hennings was the final player named on the second-team as an outfielder. The senior batted .278 with nine RBIs and four triples.
On the base paths, Hennings stole 19 bases and scored 27 times. On the mound, he pitched in two games with a 1-1 record and 3.1 innings.
Congratulations to all on a fantastic season and school year!