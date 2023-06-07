FAIRBANK - Young teams are going to have their lumps.
For the young Denver Cyclone softball team, they had a tough task against the Wapsie Valley Warriors on Tuesday night.
In the top of the first inning, Wapsie Valley’s Taylor Buhr sat down the first two batters and then she walked Chardonnay Hubert, but Hubert was stranded on first after the next batter was retired.
The Warriors went to work early in the first inning after Peyton Curley crossed the plate on a throwing error after a single from Syndey Matthias. Mae Wedemeier followed that up with a two RBI double to extend the lead to 3-0.
After a two RBI single, Jailyn May laid down a bunt single to score one more to extend the lead even further to 6-0 with two outs.
Buhr helped herself out in the batters box with a two RBI double of her own and the Warriors were able to tack on one more to end the inning with a 9-0 lead.
Buhr struck out the side in the top of the second inning and Brilee Ackerson entered the circle for Denver and she cooled off the Wapsie bats with a 1-2-3 inning.
In the bottom of the third inning, Ackerson allowed her first hit of the night, but she stranded two runners on the base paths to hold the lead for the Warriors at 9-0.
The top of the fourth saw Myia Rosecrans get an RBI off a productive out that scored Hubert after her double.
Channing Johnson was able to add one more run before the inning was done and the Cyclones trailed 9-2.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Cyclones started to string together some hits, but that was stopped short by Buhr as she left runners stranded on the base paths and the score remained 9-2.
Wapsie Valley was able to tack on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to extend the lead to 11-2 and the Warriors went on to win by the same score.
“They got us early,” head coach Kevin Ackerson said. “Our youth shows at times. We might’ve not showed up the way we needed to tonight, but it was nice that we settled in. That’s been the crux of our season so far in regards to our development is that we have our bad innings and we have to rebound from it.”
Ackerson entered the game in the second inning trying to hold the Warriors under the run-rules and she did just that, only allowing two runs in the fifth inning and only giving up three hits.
“As a pitcher specifically, her maturation has come from her pitch selection in relation to where we are at in the lineup,” Kevin said. “Buhr, for example tonight, good hitter, giving up that walk late in the game was huge for us tonight instead of trying to challenge her and leaving something over the middle.”
Johnson batted seventh in the order and led the team with a 2-3 performance on the plate. As a freshman, she is improving at the plate with every game.
“She’s someone who’s grown a lot this year,” Kevin said. “Her bat’s come a long ways since last year. She’s one of those kids that is always taking extra reps. She’s a freshman as well, so she’s learning and her bat’s come a long ways since game one.”
After the loss, the Cyclones are 4-9 on the season against some stiff competition, but they are also a team that is fielding nearly all underclassmen.
“You have to take the positives,” Kevin said. “We are going to take our lumps in a lot of cases, I mean there’s going to be nights that we are going to play seven freshman/sophomores. We have a few upperclassmen. They’re good leaders for us and unfortuantely, we don’t have a lot of people with experience. It’s kind of been a trial by fire a times, but hopefully we can give teams like this a go by the end of the season.”
Wapsie Valley Notable Statlines
Taylor Buhr: 2-4, 1 walk, 2 RBI
Sydney Matthias: 3-4, 2 RBI, 1 run
Mae Wedemeier: 1-4, 2 RBI
Natalie Grey: 1-2, 1 walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs
Wapsie Valley Pitching
Taylor Buhr: 7 innings pitched, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk, 5 hits allowed, 1 earned run. Credited with the win.
Denver Notable Statlines
Chardonnay Hubert: 1-2, 1 walk, 1 run
Myia Rosecrans: 0-3, 1 strikeout, 1 RBI
Brilee Ackerson: 0-3, 1 strikeout, 1 run
Channing Johnson: 2-3, 1 strikeout, 1 RBI
Denver Pitching
Myia Rosecrans: 1 inning pitched, 8 earned runs, 10 hits allowed, 2 walks. Credited with the loss.
Brilee Ackerson: 5 innings pitched, 1 strikeout, 1 earned run, 3 hits, 3 walks
Denver................. 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2
Wapsie Valley...... 9 0 0 0 2 0 x — 11