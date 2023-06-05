Bill Debner is celebrating his 90th birthday with an open house from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at the Greene Community Center. The public is invited to stop in for cake and coffee. No gifts please.
Bill was born on the family farm where he still resides. The farm achieved “Century Farm” status in 1976, and will hit 150 years in the family in 2026. Bill has been married to Betty for 60 years and they have 4 children, 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to: Bill Debner, 15354 Jay Ave., Greene, IA 50636.