Ninety-two Wartburg College fall sport student-athletes were named to the American Rivers Conference 2022 All-Academic Team.
Those honored include:
Updated: December 12, 2022 @ 7:24 pm
Wyatt Folkerts, of Allison, a member of the football team.
Kale Folkerts, of Allison, a member of the football team.
Ethan Schellhorn, of Sumner, a member of the football team.
Sarah Campbell, of Waverly, a member of the women’s soccer team.
Gabrielle Corday, of Denver, a member of the women’s soccer team.
Miranda Kurtt, of Waverly, a member of the women’s soccer team.
Jenna Willey, of Shell Rock, a member of the volleyball team.
To be eligible for the A-R-C All-Academic Team honors, a student-athlete must be on the eligibility list for the sport of nomination, at least a sophomore in academic standing with at least one year in residence and attain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better (on a 4.0 scale).
Wartburg led the way in total honorees with 92 student-athletes earning All-Academic recognition, 15 more than the college in second place.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,444 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.
