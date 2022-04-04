They danced.
They pranced,
They laughed.
They cheered on.
Then, they bid.
And did so generously.
And by the end of Saturday night’s eventful charity ball in Waverly, a community of the kind-hearted made the world a better place.
By all accounts, the inaugural Dancing with the Stars Charity Ball & Auction sponsored by the Rotary Club of Waverly was a stunning success.
Dancers of all generations and skills descended on Waverly Golf and Country Club on Saturday for an evening of bonding and entertainment, and also, to champion great causes of global and local reach.
From delivering meals to the elderly in town, to food for students in the local schools who experience food insecurity, to tree planting, building park shelters and benches, to funding the Rotary Foreign Student Exchange, the largest such program in the world, to global health initiatives like the eradication of polio, to youth leadership camps, to helping the city with outdoor projects like sealing the rail trail bridge and Kid’s Kingdom, all benefited from the generosity of the community.
The surprise of the evening — and there is always a surprise at such an event —came at the 11th hour.
It happened in the form of Ed Scharlau, a Rotarian, who held up a jerry can, and asked the crowd to dig deep into their hearts and help an organization he had co-founded, Water to Thrive, in the cause of installing wells for clean water in rural areas in Africa.
The can was autographed by Wartburg students who had participated recently in a walk to the Cedar River, as an awareness building learning experience, which, in years past, had also involved middle school students.
Scharlau’s request came as no surprise to the auctioneer, Don Meyer, a retired major gift officer at Wartburg College, and now the director of the Waverly-Shell Rock School Foundation. Scharlau had asked permission and it had been granted.
Earlier in the evening, Meyer had auctioned off 11 items ranging from a brunch with mimosas to pontoon rides from Kohlmann Park along the Cedar River, and the Mississippi, a brick oven pizza dinner at a Rotarian’s patio, and a beer making lesson for four, among others.
Scharlau had already pledged $5,000 to the cause of installing wells in Africa, the estimated cost of one such well. Once he had everyone’s attention with the jerrycan, he challenged the crowd to step up and help him fund more wells.
Even though the ask was unexpected, the group raised $15,000 over and above what was raised for the other causes earlier in the evening. The total is still being tabulated.
Dan Britt, the event organizer, said that the funds will grow as fast as the Rotary International Foundation offers matching funds for the causes.
All that charity work was done on top of having a lot of fun.
The non-competitive nature of the event drew a large crowd.
So did the need for socializing and community fun, which had grown even more pronounced after the isolation imposed by two years of pandemic restrictions.
So popular was the ball that extra tables had to be set for the overflow.
The dance floor at the Waverly Golf and Country Club was packed.
Throughout the evening, Faythe Kubik, the iconic Cedar Valley dance teacher, offered instruction.
Dan and Jean Britt kicked off the dance-a-thon with a sultry waltz to an Aretha Franklin song.
Then, Nikki and Matt Harken, of Shell Rock, busted out their bachata moves, going all the way with kicks back and forth.
Fellow dancers Galen and Caryl Hippen elicited an “aaah” from the crowd when he dropped on one knee during the classic, “My Girl.”
Another intimately romantic moment happened when newlyweds Lindsey and Axel Hoogland re-enacted their wedding dance with Lindsey wearing her wedding gown. Waverly’s Patrick and Julie Feldhake also did a bachata, and Hilda and Steve Otsby, the renowned dancers from Cedar Falls, showed that dancing can be lifelong fun.
With all this success, next year’s event is already on the calendar. And it will be Feb. 11, the Saturday before Valentine’s Day.
“What came to fruition far exceeded my expectations,” Dan Britt said. “All the volunteers, the sponsors, the community businesses who donated to the live and silent auction, all came together. It was like Rotary’s motto, Service Above Self, so the ball fit that description.”