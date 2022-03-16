Some chapters in life are sweet.
Others – sad and bitter.
Still others blend everything in between.
Local entrepreneurs Arlene and Darin Enderton are savoring a bittersweet chapter life has served them and adjusting to the changes they have been dealt with grace and faith.
Health issues had compelled the young couple to let go of an apple orchard they had grown and groomed for the past eight years, and transition to a Waverly house with their three kids.
The new owners of Apples on the Avenue Orchard, at 3035 Addison Blvd. in Nashua, are farm enthusiasts Ryan and Joahnne Bond. The Bonds will take on the orchard as a retirement project. With help from Darin, they will carry on the legacy of what the Endertons had built there.
Selling the orchard they had been developing slowly since 2014, and especially now that the trees have come of full bearing age, was a tough decision for the Endertons. It took them several years to come to terms with it, as the orchard had become a horticultural extension of their human family.
It wasn’t just a piece of land with apple trees, grapes, and more recently, raspberries, they cared for.
It was a slice of paradise they treasured, their own choice to exist in the midst of nature in a way they found joyful and sustainable.
The Endertons loved every bit of the hard work that came with it and the worries that brimmed with leaving their fortune at the whims of nature. Chores were not the drudgery they can become with disenchantment, but rather, a joy-filled duty the couple relished in. Darin was hoping to be in his mid 80s before he would hang up his pruning shears.
When you love the soil — and the souls it nurtures — no amount of sweat is a deterrent to this love.
For the Endertons, caring for the orchard wasn’t just communion with nature. The orchard was also a special place, in fact, the best place, to raise their children, Caleb, 7, Gabe, 5 and Merritt, 2.
To top it off, it was also a place they could share with others, welcome friends, family and customers to rejoice in the bounty of picking apples and outdoor fun.
Both Darin and Arlene had grown up in small-town Iowa — if you can even call Darin’s home hamlet of Webb, population 150, a town. Arlene came from Fertile, in north central Iowa, population 400, but when they met in college, she said she grew up on a farm and Darin quipped he had grown up “in town.”
Gradually, they bonded around the idea of living a farm lifestyle and raising their children with the values one can only grasp living close to the earth.
But making the decision to buy and upgrade the apple orchard near Nashua took their relationship with each other and with nature to a different spot.
It was a learning curve for both, as neither Arlene’s farming roots and degree in agronomy and ag biochemistry nor Darin’s degree in horticulture from Iowa State University really prepared them for the reality of owning an orchard.
Leaning into each other and learning on the go, they persisted as they never really expected to make much money from the yield.
They were prepared to trade off the bottom margin for the magic of living on the farm, and the lifestyle paid off with immeasurable benefits.
With the help of a couple of orchardists, Darin eventually gained enough knowledge to show for his calloused hands.
“The best source are orchardists,” Darin said. “In college, I gained a little bit of book knowledge but a lot of it was hands on — asking questions, having to deal with disease or insect problems.”
Gradually, with the addition of a cow and some sheep, and later pigs, the idyll of farm life was complete for the Endertons. The sheep helped keep the grass under control, so Darin never really had to mow and the pigs gluttonously recycled the fallen apples.
In 2018, Darin planted more apple trees, and last year, added cold hardy plums, Chinese chestnuts, mulberry trees and grapes.
On average, the orchard produced about 700 bushels of apples a year, with varieties like Honeycrisp, Fireside and Wealthy, among others.
Customers had the option of buying some of the already picked apples or picking their own, which always made for great family time.
The Endertons weathered the coronavirus pandemic with curbside pickup options.
“It worked out really well,” Darin said.
But as fate would have it, the worsening of Arlene’s multiple sclerosis condition required a change.
Working regular jobs — Darin as a caretaker of individuals with different abilities for Bremer County Community Based Services in Waverly and Arlene with her job for Iowa State Extension — on top of the orchard, was no longer sustainable.
It was time to move on, but that realization that a transition was imminent did not make it easy to go through with it.
With the help of their congregation at Vineyard church in Waverly and Arlene’s family, the Endertons remodeled a house they had purchased, and in December, made the move.
The change of pace has brought about a different rhythm in the family’s daily routine.
Darin is planning on having a small vegetable garden in the spring, and he will continue to help the new owner in the orchard as long as he is needed.
With the ownership duty behind them, the Edingtons can now breathe a sigh of relief that they have left Apples on the Avenue in good hands.
After all, the orchard was family to them.
And saying farewell to a loved one is as bitter as it is sweet.
“The analogy isn’t perfect, but I still feel the orchard is our child,” Darin wrote in a public social media post addressed to the customers. “We shaped it over the years, decided how to care for the land, and made a heck of a lot of memories on it.”
