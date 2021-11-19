￼aking beer is about the geography of the heart for Jade and James Heine.
With persistence and patience, in the thick of the pandemic, the local husband-and-wife team has crafted what used to be a kitchen-and-garage hobby into a brewery of their own.
In the short time since the Bremer Brewing Company opened at 102-104 W. Bremer Ave., earlier this month, it has quickly become a destination for beer-lovers from near and far.
Here’s why this is not just a business for the Heines: their customers are akin to being extended family members to them.
For starters, the way they developed their idea — from beers they made at home to the microbrewery on main street — everything has a homey feel about it.
The brewery itself, its name, its space, its atmosphere and its offerings all have a tug to the heart and local flavor.
The Heines love to share and there’s a lot of shared experiences to be loved here by neighbors and visitors alike.
At the brewery, neighbors get a kick out of a reference that connects them to spots and stories in town; visitors, if inquisitively thirsty, get a guided history tour of sorts.
The name Bremer Brewing Company, for instance, comes from the historic town of Bremer, located northeast of Waverly, where the Heines live. James’ grandparents lived in Bremer, and his dad, John, and his siblings grew up there as well.
Next, some of the beer names, displayed colorfully on the wall behind the counter, read like a map of landmarks and loved pets.
Wavetown, their brown ale, is named after the brewery’s hometown, Waverly; C33 Creamery, the cream ale, after a creamery once located along the county road; 50610, a lager, stands for the old zip code of Bremer; the Dam Good Beer, an American IPA, is a reference to Waverly’s inflatable dam and wink to proximity of the brewery to the Cedar River that runs through town.
Other intriguing names come straight from the family’s pet pedigree. For instance, Super Cooper, a SMASH (single malt and single hop) IPA, is borrowed from the couple’s dog, and Tipsy Tibbs, a hazy IPA, is on loan from the family cat.
HOW THEY CAME TO BEER
James, a 2014 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School, developed a love for beer in his early 20s.
On one occasion early on in their relationship, Jade gave him a beer-making kit, never suspecting that her gesture of love would chart the direction of their lives years down the road.
Over time, James’ skills for crafting beer grew and with the encouragement of those around him, he tried new recipes and shared with friends. From anecdotal and intuitive, his knowledge became professionally sophisticated, with a hinge of exploratory curiosity, a trait that runs in any maker’s veins.
Once they committed to the idea of making a brewery happen, there was no looking back.
The Heines forged forward and rolled with the limitations and chain supply shortages forced upon them by the pandemic, but they always looked ahead and moved forward, albeit not at the speed they had first envisioned.
Such is life and such is the reality of starting a small business, and in a time of a public health crisis of unseen proportions.
What’s particularly impressive is that neither of the Heines has ever owned a business before, but together, and with the help of friends and family, they operate like seasoned entrepreneurs.
What they have accomplished so far is not just worthy of praise.
A walk through the former space of the Water Street Grill, a restaurant formerly located there, is an inspirational testament to what they have accomplished in the remodeling of the interior.
The wall separating 102 and 104 W. Bremer Ave. has been taken down, adding a lot of light and continuity in the welcoming space. The booths offer intimacy, which contrasts with the view of the street, coming in through the full-length windows.
Right next to the bar, beer tasters can watch the process of brewing through glass doors, another peek into the inside from the outside, which draws in the interest of the guests even further into the business.
The Heines and their helpers often oblige when customers want to know about a beer taste or a beer name, so the conversation and the good times that come with it, keep on going.
For now, food trucks fill in the need for tasty bites that go so well with beer.
On a recent Saturday, Kelly Freese, the owner of a food truck, served delicious Brazilian barbecue favorites.
Inside, Jade and James were busy pouring samples and welcoming guests.
At full capacity, each batch at the Bremer Brewing Company is expected to produce 3½ barrels of beer, the Heines estimate, according to earlier reporting by Waverly Newspapers.
Asked if other family pets may earn the honor of having their names pup-ularized by beers named after them, Jade gave this indication of what’s yet to come for Bremer Brewery Company.
“We have four pets — they just all haven’t got a beer named after them yet,” she quipped.