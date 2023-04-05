Don Meyer knows about community service.
In fact, he may be the embodiment of volunteerism in Waverly.
With a caring heart and a sense of duty, it comes to him naturally.
For over a decade, he has served on Waverly’s Historic Preservation Commission, and is an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where he has led a couple of major fundraising campaigns.
Currently, he is the executive director of the Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation, a position he has held for almost three years.
He is also the Governor for Rotary District 5970, where Waverly is one of 49 Rotary clubs in north Iowa.
At the annual Waverly Chamber of Commerce awards celebration on March 30, Don was recognized with the Wartburg College Community Service award, which was presented by Wartburg President Dr. Rebecca Neiduski.
The crystal teardrop-shaped trophy was awarded for his commendable efforts as the Waverly Chamber Main Street Program board chair for the “unexpected two years” of the pandemic.
At the ceremony, Don told the audience that one of the most fun ideas he pioneered during the pandemic was the creation of a think tank of past board chairs, a family reunion of sorts, which brought about a dozen former board chairs to the table.
“We exchanged ideas on things we could do to navigate the challenges our businesses were facing and came up with ideas,” he said. “We had a good response. A lot of what we received from that meeting was encouragement to keep communicating, helping businesses adjust to more of an online presence. They were a good group and we received a lot of encouragement, which is always good to hear.”
Coming to Waverly
In 2009, Don and Kris came to Waverly for a job he was offered at Wartburg College as the major gift officer, a position similar to the one he previously held at Waldorf College as VP for development.
Since their children, Maria and Andrew, were out of the house, the Meyers were flexible and Kris commuted for a while for her job as an academic counselor at North Iowa Community College in Mason City.
After a five-year stint as the director of graduate programs at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, she headed St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Waverly as the principal, where she served five years.
This is how Waverly became home for the Meyers. When they came to visit, in contemplating the move, the Meyers were impressed by what others told them about Waverly.
“Everyone said, ‘You’re gonna love it there,’” he said. “Once we got here, and guess what people said to us: ‘You’re gonna love it here.’ I was impressed by how much people loved their town.”
Don retired from Wartburg College in September of 2021, joining Kris who had made the move the previous year.
He has not slowed down, however, having filled his time with active volunteerism.
“Both the foundation position and the Rotary have me going strong,” he said.
Early years
Don grew up on a farm in Manly, north of Mason City.
He said that there, he learned the value of hard work and the meaning of taking responsibility.
He graduated from North Central High School in 1970.
His favorite subject was math, but music and singing in the choir also appealed to him and his twin brother, Denny.
Eventually, Denny and Don enrolled at Waldorf College, with Denny majoring in music and Don in architecture, a degree he finished at Iowa State. Denny graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, and ended up teaching elementary music in that state, but retired as product manager for the Wenger Corporation, a manufacturer of music-related equipment.
At Iowa State, Don earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture and practiced his craft for 12 years at an architectural firm at Forest City. The firm specialized in church design, a knowledge base that came in handy as Don landed in Waverly and became the co-chair of the building committee for St. Paul’s Church, which added a $4 million addition in 2014.
Kris and Don’s son, Andrew, teaches Norwegian at the University of Washington in Seattle, but as luck would have it, will be relocating to St. Olaf College, in Minnesota, teaching in their Scandinavian Studies Department, and much to his parents’ delight, living just a couple of hours away from them.
Their daughter, Maria, lives in Mason City. She attended the awards ceremony in Waverly, and Don found a way to include her in his remarks.
He told the audience the story of how Maria, who is autistic, responded when he and Kris asked her about what it is like to live with her condition.
“I love my brain,” she told her parents.
Don used the wisdom of that story in his leadership during the pandemic.
On many occasions, he told past board chairs during the pandemic that he appreciated their brain power.
In his spare time, Don sings in the church choir, he is a self-described avid fisherman, taking at least one fishing trip to Canada, and sometimes two, and rooting for the Minnesota Twins.
“What a lot of people know me for is my Minnesota Twins memorabilia collection,” he said, beaming with pride. “Lots of autographed photos, baseballs, bats and 206 bobble heads.”
Those interested in the collection can see it for themselves during the Rotary Club’s Parade of Homes fundraiser, which will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on May 7, as the Meyers’ condo is one of the featured sites.
“It’s a wonderful hobby for me, it turns me into a little kid again, these are my childhood heroes,” Don said.
Not far from the collection, visitors will also see the trophy awarded to him this year.
It is only fitting that Don’s two passions will be displayed in the same space.
“It’s great to get an affirmation of the service that you get in the community and that’s always very exciting for me,” he said.