W hen William Rathbun and Lydia Rommel tied the knot in Waverly’s First Methodist Episcopal Church on Jan. 7, 1900, they received a precious gift – a Bible. Their names are handwritten on its first page, along with the wedding date. Deeper into the book, between the Old Testament and the New Testament, their marriage certificate is included, as well as a page listing the dates of their passing.
Who gifted them with the Bible is unknown, but the book would share their lives’ journey with them from Iowa to Idaho to Oregon, where they would eventually be buried, leaving no direct descendants.
As fate would have it, it would be more than half a century later that the Bible would return to Bremer County, thanks to the efforts of a distant relative.
Tom Pederson, a retired engineer from Arizona, who is the sixth cousin three times removed from William Francis Rathbun, is looking for a caretaker of the family heirloom.
The life of the Bible owners has come to rest, but the book continues its journey back where it started.
The Rathbun Story: William and Lydia
William Rathbun was a farmer, who was born on Feb. 14, 1864, near Franklin Township in Bremer County. He was the fourth of six children of Sheldon Rathbun and Annis Webster.
William married Lydia Margaret Rommel, on Jan. 7, 1900, at the Waverly First Methodist Episcopal Church, which at the time was located in downtown Waverly, on West Bremer Avenue and Third Street NW, where presently the Fareway parking lot sits, just east of the Cedar River, according to church records.
The marriage certificate is included in the middle of the Bible. In it, Pastor Rufus D. Parsons, who officiated the ceremony, wrote:
“This is to certify that William F. Rathbun and Lydia M. Rommel were solemnly united by me in Holy Matrimony at Waverly Iowa, on the seventh day of January in the year of Our Lord, 1900, conformably to the Ordinance of God and the laws of the land.”
Lydia was born on March 27, 1873, also near Franklin Township, according to records.
The names and the wedding date of the Rathbuns are handwritten on the first page of the 1880s Salesman Pictorial Family Bible published by the USB Publishing Company, out of Toledo, Ohio.
The Rathbuns did not have any direct descendants. What is known about them is that they left Iowa, moved to Idaho and eventually settled in Oregon, according to Census records and their death certificates, which Pederson obtained in his research.
William Rathbun passed away on Aug. 8, 1933, in Ashland, Oregon, at the age of 69, of heart disease, according to the death certificate. His wife, Lydia, died on Jan. 4, 1964, also in Ashland, at the age of 90, of heart failure.
Upon her passing, a neighbor and close friend of Lydia’s, Esta Durham, took possession of the family Bible, according to genealogical records. The friend kept it for approximately 50 years.
In 2019, Durham’s granddaughter, Esta Weaver, donated the Bible to the Rogue Valley Genealogical Society, which is associated with the Jackson County Genealogy Library in Medford, Oregon, according to the society’s records.
One of the society’s researchers traced the lineage of the family in an effort to return the Bible to a surviving relative.
Pederson’s story
That’s when Pederson, who was then a semi-retired engineer in California in 2019, received a message from the researcher, telling him about the Bible.
A genealogy enthusiast in his spare time, Pederson had already studied his family history as far back as the 1600s. He knew that John Rathbun, the son of a shoe man, and his wife, Margaret Acres, first came to America from England around 1655. The Rathbuns were one of the first settlers and founders of Block Island in the state of Rhode Island, according to records.
Having dived into the mysteries of history and gone through the records of the Rathbun descendants, Pederson knew that John and Margaret Rathbun were his eighth great grandparents on his mother’s side.
Pederson was a sixth cousin three times removed from William Rathbun, the original owner of the Bible.
But when the researcher asked him if he was related to the owners, Pederson did further research and determined he was.
He agreed to take the precious book from the genealogical society if a closer relative could not be found.
“I am a temporary keeper,” he said.
When he received the Bible in the mail, Pedersen was impressed by its good condition. He had never handled a Bible like this and found it interesting that in addition to Bible verses, the book features encyclopedic descriptions and illustrations of the world described in the Bible.
He kept it for four years, until he finally retired and had time to travel on a personal journey to explore his roots this summer.
Along the way, he had planned a Waverly stop as he wanted to return the Bible to the county where it originated.
That’s how on July 11, 2023, he came to the office of Waverly Newspapers at 311 W Bremer Ave., which would be directly opposite the site of the church where William and Lydia were married, to seek help in finding the proper entity to care for the heirloom and planned to visit the Bremer County Historical Society in the afternoon.
Prior to coming to the newspaper, Pederson, who had never been to Waverly before and had only driven through Iowa when he was a child, visited the graves of the parents of the original married couple who owned the Bible.
He spent an hour at the Grove Hill Cemetery, just east of Readlyn, where William Rathbun’s parents, Sheldon Rathbun and Annis Webster, are buried, not far from Lydia Rathbun’s parents, John Rommel and Mary Stiefel.
“It was a tiny beautiful cemetery in the country surrounded by cornfields and very well maintained,” Pederson said.
As a distant descendant, he felt a duty to share the story of how he came in possession of the Bible because he is looking for the right entity to accept it and preserve it, going forward “for the next several generations.”
“To me, this is a story of a 125-year-old plus family Bible returning to Bremer County,” he said.