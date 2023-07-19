Steve Klingaman and his little sister Sandy Pint are no strangers to the rodeo circuit in Wyoming where they learned their old-time rodeo song repertoire. In their rambling younger days, Steve was a bull rider and Sandy, a real cowboy’s sweetheart, was a competition barrel racer. Now, back home again in Black Hawk County, they wrangle cowboy songs and blue-grass tunes on guitars with their smooth harmonies. Steve’s rich baritone with a tenor range blends well with Sandy’s mellow alto. Due to Sandy’s finger picking ability, they also offer plenty of blue grass favorites. Sandy was picking, and Steve was grinning at the Farmer’s Market in Shell Rock, Wednesday, July 19 from 5 to 6 p.m.
A couple of cowboys bring their wrangling repertoire to Shell Rock
- By Barbara Dilly
