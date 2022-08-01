It’s been called the most dangerous 8 seconds in sports—the time between a bull charging out of the chute and the buzzer signaling a completed ride.
It’s bull riding, and it came to Waverly Saturday to close out this year’s Bremer County Fair.
Sierra Rose of Fredericksburg was there for the Bull Riding and Mutton Busting Show. She said she wanted to see people fall off the bulls.
“I don’t want them to get hurt,” she clarified. “I just want to see what happens, because I’ve never been to one before.”
As the night progressed, the almost-11-year-old girl got her wish. Again and again.
With angry bulls unseating their cowboy riders before the 8-second buzzer, not one competitor had a ride that scored.
The single rider who lasted the time was disqualified for touching his free hand to the bull.
Still, the audience got what it came for—danger, excitement, competition and entertainment.
Bull riding formed the bulk of the show.
Bulls bolted from the chute at the end of the arena, twisting and leaping, writhing and spinning, roughly 1,500 pounds of rage each, determined to rid themselves of the cowboys on their backs.
Even with chaps, gloves and sometimes helmets on, riders took great risks climbing onto the backs of the beasts. Many of them took hard falls when they were bucked off.
One rider had trouble removing his hand from the rope tied behind the bull’s front legs and was dragged back and forth by the still-bucking bull.
Another rider appeared to land on his head when bucked off, becoming a “lawn dart,” as the announcer referred to him.
Jadyn Wagner of Denver has attended many shows like the Saturday night bull riding.
“All the time,” she said. “It’s a lot of action. It’s really fun to watch.”
But, she noted, she also feels concern because of the danger.
“You get anxiety for the bull riders, even if you don’t know them,” she said. “I’ve seen a lot of boys be carried out on stretchers.”
Not all aspects of the evening were as dangerous, however.
Mutton Busting Competition
In addition to the bull riding, the Rice Bull Riding Company’s show included a kids’ mutton busting competition and women’s barrel racing, which also drew fans.
“We just thought we’d have a good family night out to enjoy some mutton busting and rodeo time,” said Ashley Fosaaen, Sierra Rose’s mom.
Sierra Rose’s brother, 10-year-old Xander, was looking forward to the mutton busting. He had seen the show before, at the Worth County Fair in Northwood, where he had also participated.
“Yeah, he went mutton busting,” his mom said.
She reported that Xander stayed on 30 seconds and said it was fun.
“He was hoping to be in the mutton busting (in Waverly), but he was over the weight limit,” she explained. At the Bremer County Fair, the weight limit is 55 pounds.
Xander’s grandparents, Dawn and Joe Spencer of Plainfield, were happy to be at the show.
“I like watching the bull riding,” said Joe. “I love the clowns, the comedy that they have in between the rides.”
Mom Kimberley Sommermeyer was looking forward to her 5-year-old son, Karsten’s, first attempt at riding a sheep. At 43 pounds, he was well within the weight limit.
They signed him up ahead of time, she said, and “when we went home, we practiced his wrestling moves to see how they would correlate to the sheep, and practiced on a stuffed animal.”
She noted that Karsten was half excited and half scared to handle an animal that night.
“He’s not sure what to expect,” she said, “but he’s excited to do it… —ish.”
Kimberley, herself, was not worried about her son.
“Not really,” she said. “I think they’ll have it well under control and safe. It’s not that far to fall off a sheep.”
Plus, the children wear helmets, and young Karsten’s two years of wrestling should help him.
“I hear it’s good wrestling practice,” his mom said.
Family friends Marva and Jeremy Zeien of Waverly, with their children Kamryn and Tyson, were there to support Karsten’s first attempt.
When his turn came, Karsten’s practice appeared to pay off. He clung to the sheep’s back as it raced across the arena, not letting go of its fleece even when he slid off the side of the animal.
Karsten’s mom, Kimberley, is an occupational therapist. She said there are “a ton of injuries” in bull riding.
“I’ve had several patients who are riders or they’re clowns,” she said. “They get a lot of hand injuries.”
Rodeo clowns, known as bullfighters, entertained the crowd. Three men dressed in black-and-white costumes tried to distract the bulls after rides and otherwise protect the riders.
They spent much of the night running with the bulls, but also helped spot kids and corral sheep during the mutton busting.
After the sheep were herded out of the arena, barrel racers competed. Each rider was laser-timed as her horse raced into the arena and then around three barrels in a cloverleaf pattern.
Some horse-and-rider teams took such tight circles around the barrels that the horse lost its footing or the pair knocked a barrel over. One horse fell briefly but regained its feet, continuing the sequence without its rider.
Barrel racer Kathy Stoker of Tomah, Wisconsin, took first place for the night and a prize of $500 with a time of 16.431 seconds.
Second place and $375 in prize money went to Sherri Wright of Gilman, Wisconsin, with a time of 16.49 seconds.
Patti Hovland of Maiden Rock, Wisconsin, took third place and $250 with her 16.851-second ride.
The fastest ride by an Iowan was 17.761 seconds by Kayla Birchmier of Radcliffe.
Rice Bull Riding came to Waverly following a Friday show in Freeport, Illinois, and after Waverly it was scheduled to move on to Minnesota and farther around its Midwestern circuit.
Before the show started Saturday, the announcer asked the crowd to stand, remove their headwear and pray to the god of their choice.
“Lord,” he then intoned, “we ask you to keep your bull riders, your bullfighters, and your barrel racers safe and sound.”
In the bull riding world, that’s a tall order.