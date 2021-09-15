You’d never truly know the heart of the Waverly community unless you are lucky enough to share in the Day of Caring, a yearly initiative in town designed to promote volunteerism and good deeds throughout town.
Led by the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way and now in its third year in Waverly, the day is timed with 9/11, as a community-minded, constructive and caring response to the tragedy that was perpetrated by terrorists that day.
Officially designated by President George Bush as a National Day of Service and Remembrance, 9/11 engages volunteers across the country in a community-building experience for people of all walks of life, thus making it the most impactful volunteering event of the year.
In Waverly alone, on Friday, Sept. 10, about 400 volunteers formed 35 teams, performing 2,000 hours of community service, and helping 14 entities, ranging from individuals to agencies to the city and others, catch up on projects, and move forward. From clearing debris to picking fruit to painting to writing cards for veterans, law enforcement and the elderly, all hands were on board to do good on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the wrestling team at Wartburg College helped the Sampson family on the east side of town, whose property needed assistance with fallen trees and debris from a recent storm.
The Accel Group, a co-founder of the day, along with the Waverly Area United Way, worked at Friends of the Family and the Larrabee Center, helping where needed.
At the Community Garden, a group of Nestlé volunteers — Katelyn Decker, Dave Beckett, Chris Martin, Stephen Liss, Jacob Farran, Amanda Fitzerald and Jesse Reinhardt — were on task and busy weeding the tomato plants, after picking apples from the nearby community orchard earlier in the day. All the produce from the garden and the orchard goes to the local food bank.
And so do all of the donations to the W-SR Area United Way.
Meanwhile, at Kid’s Kingdom, a group from CUNA Mutual, armed with brushes and enthusiasm, were staining the playground structure.
They were helping city workers with maintaining the complex, an ongoing task that keeps it functional, including Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan, as it is one of the most popular playgrounds in the city.
It was a great opportunity for the team to be together, after COVID protocols disrupted them over the past year as they worked remotely from home.
Humor helped them bond even more, and even though they joked about their painting skills, they made a lot of progress.
Jeff Dow, one of the group, who laughingly described himself as a “terrible painter,” worked diligently at this task.
“My wife paints at home,” he said self-deprecatingly. “I am not very graceful when it comes to that kind of stuff.”
His colleague, Amy Timmins, a leader for a cross functional team, said the company is very supportive of the efforts of their employees who want to volunteer.
“It’s in our DNA,” she said, referring to how the goals of the company are aligned with their employees’.
Deb Freesemann, a broker-dealer, agreed.
“I do know, living in this community that kids love this,” she said referring to the playground, “so if we can help to preserve it for our current generation, but also for the future, it is awesome.”
Like others, Freesemann lauded the opportunity to socialize with fellow workers after 18 months of online work.
“It’s good team building, plus we are giving back to the community,” she said.
Jill Krall, the W-SR Area United Way executive director, said the day of caring was marked by joy and celebrating the community.
“This day meant so much to the agencies that we worked with,” she said.
As if to reinforce that point, 3-year-old Micah Anderson showed up with his grandparents, Rod and Carol Kuhn, of Waverly, to play.
Seeing that his favorite playground was not open at the moment, Micah did not blink an eye, and as his grandparents smiled, he said he would play elsewhere that day, and later returned to his favorite yellow slide.
Freesemann said the day also meant a lot to her team personally after prolonged a COVID-related remote work protocols .
“They came together in ways that they have not been able to for the past 18 months,” she said.
Perhaps the most concise but poignant praise for the volunteers came from Cory Petersen, a parks grounds maintenance specialist with the city, and a guy of few words. It was for the helpers at Kid’s Kingdom, but it could easily be applied to all who cared to take part in the Day of Caring Friday:
“We could not do it without them,” he said.