Monday 2022 was a picture perfect day in Waverly.
Flags waved at visitors on Main Street and at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, a sizable group had gathered for the 10:30 a.m. ceremony kickoff.
The Cedar River in the background and the lush green grass leading up to the bank provided an idyllic backdrop, fitting the mood of the day.
It was a day of remembrance and gratitude for those who had paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Rich Miller, the American Legion Commander, said a wreath will be placed in the river in remembrance of those lost at sea.
Two Waverly-Shell Rock students, Nicholas Perrott and Caden Kueker, played the Navy Hymn as dueling trumpets.
Miller then took the wreath and walked it to the edge of the water. He tossed it down stream and stood in silent salute.
Meanwhile, the Honor Guard delivered a gun salute as the community members watched from the parking lot and from the balcony of the WAVP building.
The program then moved inside. The W-SR band, led by Jim Vowels, played patriotic music. The colors were posted and the band played the national anthem.
Janell Miller, the chaplain, read a prayer.
In his speech Rich Miller noted:
For many Americans Memorial Day is a time to relax, barbecue, go biking, hiking and a hundred other things,” he said. “But for others, like those of us in this room, it is a time to remember, to reflect on the memory of loved ones lost, to honor the ultimate sacrifice of so many who stepped forward to defend this this great country.
“From the American Revolution to the Global War on Terrorism more than one million American veterans have made the supreme sacrifice. They died so that we could continue to cherish the things they loved — God, country, and family.”
The audience watched a clip from Taking Chance, a patriotic movie starring Kevin Bacon, which set the tone for the rest of the ceremony.
Miller said that the movie’s last line, which read, “remember to tell their stories,” sums up the message of Memorial Day because “those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.”
“As I said earlier, over a million veterans have given their life for this country,” MIller said. “Now a million runs off the tongue pretty easily but when you stop and realize that it is actually over a million Chance Phelps stories then you begin to realize why we honor this day.”
Will Potter, a W-SR senior, read the Gettysburg Address and Malaika Mwangi read General Logan’s Order.
The auxiliaries then honored members of their respective services with wreaths and brief remarks.
Taps concluded the ceremony and a lunch provided by the American Legion followed.