When she enters a space, calm sets it.
It’s fitting that Dr. Karen Wolf, a Waverly dentist, has this effect on patients with her poise and presence as it serves to counterbalance the popular perception of being in the dentist’s chair.
She’s kind, caring and an expert at what she does. The good vibes she brings along can be felt through the gloves and the protective glasses she wears when working with a patient.
A Waverly native, Dr. Wolf has come to practice in her hometown, a life circle that has brought her to where she started for a reason: she cares for the people who need her expertise and her comforting touch.
She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1976, and earned an associate bachelor’s degree from Hawkeye Community College in 1978.
For years, she worked as a dental hygienist, putting her degree in practice, but also keeping in mind that one day she may take this on further and become a dentist when the time was right.
But first, she attended the University of Northern Iowa, where she majored in Speech Pathology.
Then, a few years later, she enrolled at the University of Iowa, where she ultimately earned a degree in dentistry in 1998.
From 1998 to 2001, Dr. Wolf specialized in periodontics at the College of Dentistry at the University of Iowa.
Shortly thereafter, she joined a practice in Appleton, Wisconsin, called Valley Periodontics P.C., where she worked for several years before returning to Iowa in 2005.
Professionally, the time had come for her to start her own business.
She purchased a dental practice from John D. Morgan, DDS, in Cedar Rapids in December of 2005.
In 2009, she opened her office in Waverly at 203 20th Street, NW, and after the eventual sale of her Cedar Rapids practice, the Waverly location became her only focus.
Meanwhile, working in Waverly allowed her to be near her aging parents. Both parents witnessed her professional success, a fact that brings a smile to her face as she tells that story.
Her father, Robert (Bob) Maxfield, was rightfully considered the mascot of Dr. Wolf’s Waverly office, she said.
“He welcomed patients and talked with them in the reception area and gave them coffee,” she said.
An army chef, Bob had been widowed in 2007, when his wife of 53 years, Phyllis, passed away. They operated Maxfield’s Tavern, Cafe and Lounge in downtown Waverly, which was owned by Bob’s father, Eddie Maxfield. With Phylllis’ help, Bob ran the lounge from 1953, the year they married, until 1979, and after that they worked in real estate.
A lifelong member of Waverly AMVETS and a charter member of Trail Riders of Bremer County, Bob retired from Nestle after 30 years, sold cars part-time for Downtown Chrysler Plymouth and Ritchie Pontiac and Olds.
He passed away on May 24, 2020, at the age of 91, and was laid to rest next to his wife at Harlington Cemetery.
His absence in the dental office is still felt by the patients but also by the staff and Dr. Wolf.
A framed picture of Bob, signed by friends and guests at his 80th birthday, hangs in the reception area, a nostalgic reminder for those who remember him.
Now Dr. Wolf’s older sister, Janet, works part time in the office.
Dr. Wolf has since bought the family home where she grew up, another way she has reconnected to her family history.
She and her husband, Bruce, an accountant, are the parents of three dogs and two kitties, she said.
“Pets are a big part of our lives,” she said.
“These dental offices are my baby,” she said.
Recently, Dr. Wolf has started teaching at the University of Iowa, bringing her vast experience to the students there.
“I am the only dentist in town who was born and raised in Waverly,” she said.