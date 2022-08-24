Tricia and Seth Engelbrecht have a vision.
The Waverly couple love their life in town, but as their family grew, so did their dream to own a farm.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 9:36 pm
That dream is now in the making as they purchased “the perfect” piece of land, 6 acres along 240th Street on the edge of Waverly.
“There’s a lot of space for the kids to run,” Tricia said on a recent late August afternoon.
The Engelbrechts are parents to a 7-year-old, a 3-year-old and a 2-month old baby who keep them busy. They spend a lot of time on the farm in the summer.
The farm is work in progress, but that’s the beauty of farm life, the work is never done: the hope never dies and every day brings new opportunities.
Right now, Tricia has been working on growing flowers and making fresh bouquets with the help of her mother, Nim Ingersoll.
“Every year, we have doubled and now we have tripled the bouquets,” she said.
She estimated that this season alone, she and her mom created and sold about 500 bouquets. They are elaborate and authentic at once and grace the living rooms of many area residents, including this writer’s.
Tricia’s dad, Dennis Ingersoll, can often be seen selling produce and bouquets on Tuesdays at the Waverly Farmers Market and Tricia is there on Saturdays.
“People really like the ones with sunflowers and dahlias,” she said.
This season, she tried out a pick-your-own approach, similar to what some apple orchards and strawberry farms do.
“Watching other people enjoy this has been one of the most amazing things,” she said.
Meanwhile, Tricia sees how the farm can grow. Plans are in the works for a green house and finishing up two high tunnel structures that would allow them to extend the season for flowers.
She has also developed relationships with local florist to sell the fresh flowers.
Other projects and ideas are also underway, but Tricia knows that you have to have patience and vision to make it work.
And she and Seth have both. And on top of that, they have each other. They were classmates at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, graduating 2010 and both earned business degrees from Wartburg in 2013.
Seth is now a business banker at First Bank in Waverly, while Tricia keeps the household running.
“He is the driving factor,” she said of her husband. ”He pushes me in a good way. This is a hobby farm with big dreams.”
