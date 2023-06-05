It’s all about baseball for Malcolm Newell.
The recent Wartburg College grad has already planned his future – he wants to pursue a career as a data analyst and a pitching coach for Major League Baseball.
In preparation for this goal, the Waverly native just graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration, and in the fall is headed to the University of Iowa, where he will work to earn a master’s degree in business analytics and finance.
A wealth of experiences Malcolm enjoyed in his undergraduate journey have brought him to this moment of celebration and reflection. In addition to his academic achievements, at Wartburg Malcolm was one of the captains of the baseball team and also served as the treasurer of the student body.
His graduation marks an important moment in his family history as he is the fourth generation to graduate from the Waverly-based liberal arts private college, and the last of four kids in his family to do so, quite the place to hold in the family lineage at the age of 22.
Shortly after he walked across the stage on May 28, 2023, at the Hoover Fieldhouse at The W, the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center where the commencement ceremony takes place, it was Malcolm’s turn to pay tribute to a family tradition.
He stood in front of the college’s oldest building, called Old Main, where the words “Wartburg College” are displayed above the entrance, and flanked by his siblings, sister Ella, and brothers, Andrew and Robert, Malcolm held a family heirloom for a posed picture.
The priceless document is the framed original of his great-grandfather’s diploma. Arnold Thalacker graduated from Wartburg in 1927, when the college was located in Clinton, Iowa.
That diploma was a seed of resilience, blending a family history and an institutional history planted into the fertile soil of the future.
It was a bond for generations to come.
Ever since Malcolm’s mother, Karen Thalacker, a Bremer County magistrate and the Title IX coordinator at the college, found a copy of Arnold’s diploma in her parents’ boxes in 2016, she and her husband, District Associate Judge Peter Newell started a new tradition.
Working in the court system, they have a special appreciation for history, hence they loved the opportunity to integrate Arnold’s past academic achievement into their children’s present-day celebrations.
Karen took it upon herself to flatten out the brittle, oversized diploma incrementally so as not to damage the original and then took her time finding a frame that would best fit it so it.
“I knew it needed to be preserved and displayed because it symbolized so much for our family,” she said.
The first to render the symbolic gesture of gratitude to Arnold’s legacy was Ella, the couple’s first child, now an attorney in Des Moines.
When she graduated from Wartburg College in 2016 with a degree in history and Spanish, the newly minted alumna posed with her great-grandfather’s diploma in the company of the two generations of Wartburg grads in her family who came before her– her grandfather, William Thalacker and her mother, Karen.
“It is hard not to get emotional when I hold Grandpa Arnold’s diploma,” Ella said, reflecting on the experience. “I don’t think he had any idea that so many of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren would attend school here. Wartburg is an integral part of our family’s history and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Three years later, Ella’s younger brother, Robert, graduated from Wartburg College, with a degree in journalism and communications. He, too, held his great-grandpa’s diploma for a family photo.
“It feels tremendously powerful to be standing there with his diploma,” Robert said, recalling the moment. “It’s a physical reminder of all the time our family has spent with Wartburg as a part of our lives. I feel blessed to have spent my formative years here and to have a shared experience with generations of my family.”
In 2021, when Andrew graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history and German studies from Wartburg College, it was his turn to hold Arnold’s diploma.
“Being a fourth generation Wartburg student makes me feel proud to come from a long line of people who were passionate in service and the pursuit of knowledge,” said Andrew, who is enrolled at the University of Iowa to earn a master’s degree in library science. “Holding great-grandpa Arnold’s diploma felt like a culmination of the goal of any family — to see their descendants learn and grow into the best versions of themselves.”
Finally, on May 28, 2023, the couple’s youngest child, Malcolm, took Arnold’s diploma for the celebratory post-graduation shot, completing a full circle of tradition and inviting his siblings to be a part of the picture.
Now that all the Newell children have graduated from Wartburg, it is appropriate to reflect on how deep the family tradition is, they all agree. Three of Karen’s siblings, Fred, a research scientist, and Andy and Laura, both lawyers, are also Wartburg graduates as are her parents, William and Marilyn. Now living in Waverly in retirement, William and Marilyn met at Wartburg as undergraduates.
With such deep roots, it is not surprising that the fourth generation chose to be a part of that line of legacy started by Arnold Thalacker.
“I had hoped that one of our four children would graduate from Wartburg to continue this legacy,” Karen Thalacker said. “But to have all four graduate and have such meaningful and life-changing experiences there, it’s more than I would have ever hoped for.
“Some day, I’d love to be sitting in the audience, watching the fifth generation walk across the graduation stage. It would be so special.”
The Rev. Arnold Thalacker honored by family tradition
College graduation pictures hold a special place in a family album, but the Thalacker family archives have no record of Arnold Thalacker posing with his diploma.
It fell upon his great-grandchildren to do the honors and make the intergenerational connection with an ancestor they do not remember.
When Arnold Thalacker graduated from the then-Clinton, Iowa, based Wartburg College in 1927, his diploma was one of the first big educational achievements of the Thalacker family.
Born on May 21, 1905, he grew up on a farm family in Wautoma, Wisconsin. When young Arnold showed interest in joining the ministry, his parents, Paul and Ida Thalacker, who cared for their 10 children, scraped together the money to put him on a train at the age of 14 and sent him to the Wartburg College Academy, in Clinton, Iowa, where he attended high school.
There is little doubt that Arnold was proud of that accomplishment, which changed his life and the lives of his descendants.
Arnold eventually graduated from the Wartburg Seminary in Dubuque, in 1930, and was ordained at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Richford, Wisconsin, on June 15, 1930, according to his obituary.
He had five children with his first wife, Erna Klein, whom he had married on Aug. 29, 1932, in Muscatine. She died on Dec. 24, 1946, leaving behind two girls and three boys, ranging in age from 3 to 13 years old.
He then married Lois Westwood, on May 29, 1950, in Mason City. The couple had a girl and a boy.
A Lutheran pastor for his entire life, who served, among other communities, three area parishes, Grace Lutheran in Tripoli, St. John’s-Maxfield in rural Denver and St. Peter Lutheran Church in Oran, Rev. Arnold Thalacker baptized, married and buried generations of parishioners, whose lives intersected with his.
To this day, Karen Thalacker, his granddaughter, hears from area residents who fondly remember by her great-grandfather.
Arnold died at the age of 96, on Nov. 21, 2001, in Cedar Falls. At the time of his passing, he had 20 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
“He got to meet all of our children,” Karen Thalacker said. “I know he would be so happy that both the children and Wartburg are doing well. It was inspiring to me that my children got connected to the legacy that was started by my granddad.”
“I have thought about how my grandfather would feel about knowing that his great-grandchildren have all graduated from Wartburg,” she added. “I am sure he would be proud but more than that, he would be thankful that they pursued their education in a place that he knew would have cared so deeply about them while preparing them to get out and change the world.”