Sharing is part of the spirit of Christmas and for one Waverly family this one is an especially precious opportunity to celebrate the caring embrace of a community they call home.
Had it not been for the strong feel of that supportive environment, the lives of the Haugen family and that of their son, Aaron, may have been different.
Because of that sense of community and support, what they have found in town is a space where Aaron, who has a genetic condition affecting his cognitive and motor skills development, thrives and inspires others.
That’s the reason why the Haugens, who have become advocates for raising awareness of Fragile X, the condition that Aaron is afflicted with, have decided to hold a family Christmas party, but invite the community to join in.
It will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the WAVP, with appetizers and a cash bar.
Sponsors Johnston Financial, Waverly Health Center, the Accel Group, Ecker’s Flowers, Farmers State Bank, Fidelity Bank & Trust, Mark and Barbara Hanawalt, Meyer Pharmacy and Rada Manufacturing have covered the expenses for the evening and the food, so every donated dollar would go to the cause.
Guests can visit with the family, listen to Christmas-themed music played by Aaron’s sister, Angela, and his mother, Marcia, while dad Denny will be welcoming community members in attendance.
At some point in the evening, guests will watch a 15-minute documentary produced by Wartburg College students called “Not So Fragile,” which features Aaron’s and his family’s journey of living with Fragile X, a condition caused by a damaged chromosome. More research is needed to help people affected by it.
Raising money for research is one of the goals of the event besides raising awareness. The money will go the National Fragile X Foundation.
A tireless advocate for his son, Denny Haugen, the father, is now retired but worked as a professional fundraiser for Wartburg College.
After hanging up his Wartburg badge in 2017, he had been looking for a cause to apply his skills and his passion. In August, he decided to do just that by coming up with the Christmas party for the community.
Denny hopes more events will follow the inaugural party as he has a solid steering committee including Waverly Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Travis Toliver, VP of Fidelity Bank, Trust Brittney Diercks, VP at Farmers State Bank Heidi Abben, Waverly Hospital Foundation Executive Director Emily Neuendorf, community member Debbie Waitman and his wife Marcia.
The real star at next Saturday’s party will be Aaron, who, at 38, has become a staple in the community.
For the past 18 years, he has been the “sideline spirit” that helps cheer the Wartburg Knights on the field. His picture, along with the title “sideline spirit” is in every printed program for each game. He has lifted the endurance and enthusiasm of generations of football players and coaches, making a shining mark on the program.
During the game, Aaron is on the sidelines with the team, and his signature gesture of raising his arms signals to the fans that they should cheer louder.
He travels with the teams and in practice, he throws the balls to the players, and stands on the sideline, giving play signals.
He knows the regimen well, as his memory is like a computer. He has been doing it without fail and even on one occasion, he corrected the coach, who took immediate notice.
For at least the past decade Aaron has worked at the dining services at Wartburg College.
He lives independently in a Larrabee Center apartment. He can often be seen around town biking or walking.
“Waverly is such a supportive community,” Denny said. “We hope to raise funds for research, but we call them ‘investment opportunities’ because every dollar given that evening will go to the National Fragile X Foundation. There is no community that cares for and supports special needs people more than Waverly.”