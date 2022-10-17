Judges come and go in Iowa history, but the decisions they write have enduring power which is ultimately reflected in the lives of everyday people.
An acute awareness of that impact – on institutions, culture and history– through the prism of individual lives has been one of the guiding principles for District Associate Judge Peter Newell ever since he donned the robe in 1996.
He is standing for retention on the Nov. 8 ballot, along with Iowa Supreme Court justices Dana Oxley and Matthew McDermott, and Iowa Court of Appeals judges Paul B. Ahlers and Gina Badding.
Since 1962, when a constitutional amendment was approved by the voters to use a merit selection system, Iowa judges have been standing for retention, which means that in order to serve the next term, they need to receive a majority of the votes. Among other considerations, the process is believed to curb the influence of political parties, and focus on professional qualifications of Iowa judges, giving the final say to the voters.
For Newell, this will be the sixth time he will be standing for retention. His name appeared for the first time on the ballot in 1996. In the beginning of his career as a judge, which started in 1995, the retention selection was for four-year terms for district court judges. That law was amended in 2003 and now the duration of the term is six years.
Career Highlights:
Prior to coming the Second Judicial District, where Bremer County falls, Newell worked an assistant county attorney at the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office, before relocating his family to Waverly.
In the past 26 years on the bench, he has grown into the role and evolved with the changes in the law and technology, among others. In all that time, Newell has stayed true to his principles in his practice– respecting the humanity of all who come before him and applying the law to the facts with rigor.
He is known to his peers as soft-spoken and considerate in the courtroom and outside of it. Many call him “genuine.” That term captures the authenticity of his character and the way he fulfills his duties on the bench and in the community.
His office is a reflection of his personality.
And it is a combination of courthouse history and personal mementos.
The cabinets along the wall there, for instance, were salvaged after the renovation of the courthouse and Newell asked that they be put in his new office as a nod to history but also out of respect for the work of the craftsmen who created them.
The left wall in his office is adorned with his diplomas as is customary in a professional’s office, but the most notable part of the space are the loving notes from his children, and crayoned pictures they had created on various notable occasions years ago. Newell’s four children are now grown adults, Ella is a lawyer in Des Moines; Robby is a photojournalist with the ABC affiliate in Madison, Wisconsin; Andy woks at the Waverly hospital while contemplating graduate school and Malcolm is a senior at Wartburg College, also headed for graduate school.
But even though time has marched on, Newell, in his role as a dad, cannot bring himself to take down some of these heartwarming tokens. In fact, he has more of them inside the cabinets.
“Dear Dad,” one handwritten and signed by Robby reads, “I hope you are doing good at work cause if you are doing bad at work, I will give you a hug.”
Newell took a moment to reread the note, and as he looked at the labored writing, his emotions overcame him briefly, before he put the note back in the cabinet.
Behind his desk is a framed print of Harry Truman, whose role in world politics Newell deeply admires.
A gavel, a universal symbol of justice, is sitting on a small table behind Newell’s desk, but it is more of a prop than a working tool.
“I can only remember using it once in a juvenile proceeding when the juvenile asked me to use it, so I did,” Newell said.
The son of a dairy farmer and an English teacher, Newell was born in Yale, Michigan. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University in 1984, and his plan was to become a history teacher, but on a friend’s advice, Newell took the law exam and earned a scholarship to Drake University Law School. He graduated in 1987 snd in shot order took a job in Waterloo at the County Attorney’s Office.
Today, his dedication to the profession is measured by the rankings issued by the Iowa Bar Association, which were released recently.
In all the categories, which include knowledge of the law, temperament and demeanor, attentiveness to arguments and testimony, among many others, all of his scores are over 4 on a 5-point scale. Of the 67 respondents, all of whom are members of the Iowa Bar Association, 91% agreed that Newell should be retained. In all his time on the bench, Newell has helped make Iowa judicial history and witnessed changes including electronic filing, which was implemented eight years ago.
The result, he said, was more efficiency for the process, as the parties now spend less time in the courtroom and the accessibility of the documents speeds up the workflow.
However, this means that judges spend less time with attorneys, a development Newell is nostalgic about.
“I miss the contact I used to have,” he said.
During the pandemic, the judge, along with his peers in the judicial branch, learned how to conduct court online, and then, how to work with the court staff and the public as the restrictions began to ease.
He said he is glad that annual judicial conferences have resumed and he was able to reconnect with colleagues from across the state this year in person as being a part of a judicial branch community is an important professional bond for him.
Job duties:
As a district associate judge, Newell handles criminal cases in Bremer, Butler, Franklin and Floyd counties. He is also a juvenile judge in Bremer, Butler and Franklin, as directed by Chief Judge James Drew, of the Second Judicial District.
Even though Newell is deep into his career journey, he recognizes the influence and role modeling of judges before him, like Paul Riffel who retired in 2007.
“The longer I have been at this, the wiser he looks,” Newell jokes of his mentor, Riffel.
A dutiful coach of the mock trial team at the Waverly-Shell Rock School District for over two decades, more recently, Newell is sharing some of his accumulated wisdom and knowledge of the law with students at Wartburg College, where he and his wife, Magistrate Karen Thalacker, teach.
In teaching, as in life, he does not sweat the small stuff. An eloquent storyteller, he explains how he was worn the same robe for 27 years, and quips that when he first started, he realized that all the robes in the courthouse were for tall judges, like Riffel.
One time, Newell put on Judge Riffel’s robe.
“When I put it on, it hit me, the sleeves were hanging off, down past my fingertips,” he laughed. “They had big guy robes, but they needed little guy robes.”
Once he got his own robe, properly sized, Judge Newell held onto it. He never wanted it replaced, not even when the zipper broke. In fact, he didn’t even bother to object to the one he wears in Floyd County, which has the wrong middle initial on the back.
“Judges go, but robes stay,” he said. “I am focused on the people I work with. The dedicated people who are social workers, attorneys, law enforcement, everyone has a harder job than me.
“What I love about my job is being able to help people. Sometimes someone comes up to me at Walmart and says, ‘You helped me turn my life around.’”
Newell always responds to such praises with, “You did the work and I am very happy for you.”
He says that when that happens, if he is in the company of others, they usually step away, so the judge can chat a bit with the person who has been through turbulent times.
“It’s really nice to hear when someone has turned their life around,” Newell said. “And then the adoptions. They are the best, they are my favorite part of the job.”