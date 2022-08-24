A Hall of Fame is a museum of milestones in human performance, with Hollywood or sports celebrities commanding the brightest lights.
But when on Aug. 27, the Office on the Status of Women at the Iowa Department of Human Rights announces the 2022 inductees in the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame, a Shell Rock native and a 1981 Waverly-Shell Rock High School alumna will be in the spotlight.
The work Laurie Schipper has done to earn the honor may not be as glittery as a celebrity’s halo, but its impact is lifesavingly tangible for the hundreds of survivors of domestic abuse who have depended on it to move forward.
The leadership and advocacy she has practiced in the past three decades have made her one of the transformers in the field.
The Hall of Fame recognition says so for the record of history.
As the former Executive Director of the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ICADV), a role she lived for 27 years, Laurie is as much of a doer as she is a critical thinker and a philosopher.
Her career is a testament to the evolution of a field that reflects society’s stigmas and values, but it is also an embodiment of the empowerment that emanates from the use of one’s own agency for the betterment of others.
An early spark ignites lifelong interest in Shell Rock native
Growing up in a caring household in Shell Rock, Laurie enjoyed the benefits of love and a stable environment, but her eyes were open to the reality that many others were deprived of what she basked in.
At first it may have been just an awareness of her good fortune and a realization that others around her had harder lives.
But when as a student of social work at Iowa State University she volunteered at the Story County Rape Crisis and Advocacy Center (now know as Assault Care Center Extending Shelter and Services – ACCESS), she saw firsthand the rawness of hardship other women were dealt.
Instead of running away from the haunting reality she had picked as a career, she dived right into it.
“It was hard to walk away from the stories I heard there,” she said. “The stories were compelling and I knew things needed to change.”
Her parents, Dixie Vanderwerf and Terry Savage, had instilled in her the confidence that she could face “any adversity.”
“I realized I could use that privilege and power to help other people,” she said.
It was a call to duty, really, similar in urgency to the one of first responders when called to handle a highway collision.
What was colliding in the field of social work, Laurie found out, was the non-responsiveness of the services that were offered to the needs of the women they were aimed at.
That discrepancy had left many communities unserved and many lives unaccounted for, hence the urgency to meet survivors where they were at and address their needs where they happened with matching services and programs.
Meanwhile, Laurie was determined to champion the fight to bring sustainable help to mothers and families in need.
She had a cause that mattered–speak for the voiceless, act for the powerless and use her platform for raising awareness of their plight.
The debate skills she learned as a student at Waverly-Shell Rock High School helped her articulate and examine critically the issues and the outcomes.
At the crisis center in Ames, she answered calls at 2 a.m., held the hand of a 4-year-old in the hospital, and heard unrepeatable stories of physical and emotional scars left by violence.
Once she graduated in 1985, with a bachelor’s of science in social work, she was ready for the field.
“There were a lot of myths about domestic violence,” she said. “In the mid 80s, there was a denial that it was happening. People were suffering and they needed help.”
Hoping to make a difference didn’t keep the dark days at bay.
There were those moments where the wisdom of trusted mentors and colleagues helped uplift Laurie and pushed her to carry on.
“I couldn’t walk away knowing what I knew,” she said.
What she knew was that “people were suffering and needed help.”
It wasn’t just that survivors needed help. In turn, their strength rubbed off onto Laurie and her fellow counselors.
“It made me feel like it was the least thing I could do was hear their stories and then try to change the circumstances,” she said.
In the early 90s, awareness about violence against women grew and so did funding.
“It became institutionalized as a problem,” she said.
At the time, shelters took a “one-size-fits-all approach,”she said.
A new solution was needed.
“We stopped asking survivors what they needed, they wanted the violence to stop,” she added. “We moved away from the shelter-based approach and came up with housing first. We moved away from the binary view, which didn’t acknowledge the fact that we need to support everyone and that includes men who do the harm. We stopped ignoring all the women who didn’t want to leave their family. We wanted to help him, too.
“We left a lot of people outside the safety net, communities of color, and that is slowly evolving,” she said. “Most local programs are doing culturally specific programs that are essential for the communities of color.”
As the leader of the organization, Laurie guided its development, talked to legislators, testified in court in criminal and child custody cases and worked with other nonprofits to build coalitions for change.
Inner Strength
Laurie’s inner strength had been put to the test many times over the years, but in the end, the purpose and mission of her life ultimately overcame the doubts, the frustrations and the letdowns of developments she had no control over.
Her awareness that she was building on the legacy of others before her kept her going.
Mentors, those indefatigable frontline responders, helped, sometimes without asking.
“There were some wonderful therapists along the way, I needed a space to talk about the pain and they gave me the space to talk about it and find joy and beauty, look for joy and beauty in our world,” she said.
Another anchor of Laurie’s stamina is her husband, Brent, an architect. The two had met in middle school and eventually built a life together.
“We married young and as I grew and learned and changed, so did he, he has always been there for me. He has been my biggest fan,” she said.
They have two adult sons, Tyler, 35, and Leland, 32, both teachers.
Next Step: Galvanize USA
Reflecting on her own career and the work she has accomplished in almost three decades in the field, eventually led Laurie to the realization that the time had come for her to move on and leave the leadership of the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
“They need to embrace new leadership, diverse leadership,” she said.
She then took her expertise to Galvanize USA, a national nonpartisan, nonprofit organization seeking civic empowerment for women.
What the Hall of Fame award means
When the inductees are awarded their spot in the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame later this month, Laurie will be in the company of three other trailblazing women and hence in the state’s history.
Since 1975, when the Iowa Commission on the Status of Women established the honor, 188 women have been recognized for their contributions.
Besides Laurie, the 2022 recipients include social justice activist Elizabeth Bates Cowles, who will was awarded posthumously; Mary Elaine Richards, of Ames, who served as the Story County attorney for 16 years and was first woman president of the Iowa Association of County Attorneys; and Mary Swander, of Kolona, a Distinguished Professor at Iowa State and Iowa’s 2009-2019 Poet Laureate.
Laurie said she had had to write letters of support for colleagues who had received this award in the past and had attended several recognition ceremonies, but when she learned that she had been awarded the honor, she was humbled.
“My heart was very full,” she said, “and very appreciative.”
Laurie’s vision for the world
In her career, Laurie has worked for systemic change but in the past seven years, she started to think about the work she was doing in terms of legacy.
What kind of world, she asked herself, would she like to leave for her granddaughter, Nola, who just turned 1 and her three grandsons, Auden,7, Ezra, 6, and Cormac, 4?
“I’ve spent my days trying to make the world a better place for them,” she said of her grandchildren. “They would know that somebody that loved them worked really hard for that.”
In a nutshell, the future that Laurie envisions would look like this:
“Everyone has the opportunity to thrive, where we support each other, where people aren’t afraid,” she said. “I’ve spent decades trying to imagine this world. Trying to imagine what a criminal justice system that is fair and not punitive looks like. Treating each other with respect. The movement to end violence taught me a lot.
“I was a loud and angry advocate for most of my career,” she said. “Now I’m about peace and love and about inviting again and recognizing that we can’t afford to lose any of us.”
If the meaningfulness of a career, measured by the rear-view mirror reflection, looks as enticing to the seasoned eye as it does to the aspiring heart 30 years earlier, Laurie’s marathon in social work is, well, meaningful.
“If I were to start over, I believe my career choice is one of the best gifts I ever gave my sons, being patriotic in a way that our country rarely recognizes,” she said. “It put me in contact with some of the most amazing human beings, taught me so much and guided me. It defined who I was, which was not always easy, but for the most part, it has been a gift.”