Learn about Effects, Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease
Growing older is the greatest risk factor for acquiring Parkinson’s disease and many people live with symptoms for several years before being diagnosed. Often people in early stages of Parkinson’s disease assume their symptoms are part of normal aging or are due to other health problems they may have, such as arthritis. However, early Parkinson’s disease symptoms may not be that apparent and may even come and go. Frequently it is the spouse or other relatives who first notice slight problems with a loved one’s movements.
To learn about Parkinson’s disease, its effects, and possible treatments, register now to participate in “A Journey Through Parkinson’s Disease” an educational series from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Black Hawk County Extension and Outreach, along with Iowa State’s Department of Kinesiology, and Human Sciences Extension and Outreach are sponsoring the series in Waterloo beginning June 15.
The educational series consists of three, 1-hour sessions held once a week. Jill Weber and Cindy Thompson, Human Sciences Specialists, will teach the classes, which include interactive lessons, discussions, and activities. Sessions are scheduled for June 15, 22 and 29 from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. at Black Hawk County Extension and Outreach in Waterloo. There is a no fee for the program, but registration by June 10th at noon is required. For more information or to register on-line, go to https://go.iastate.edu/NBWYHO or contact Jill Weber at (319)-234-6811, or by e-mail at jrweber@iastate.edu.
“You will learn about the signs of Parkinson’s disease and how to seek medical care, as well as the cause of the disease and how specific treatments work. You will also learn about alternative therapies and in-home activities that can delay the progression of Parkinson’s disease, which is very important for continuing to live a full and happy life,” said Weber.