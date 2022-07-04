A diploma is a piece of paper one gets at the end of a long journey.
It marks the milestone, but says nothing about how the person got there.
And as journeys go, some are fairly tranquil and others downright turbulent.
For Kourney Harris, of Waverly, it was the latter, making the earning of a college degree more than just a step in adulting.
For her, it is a victory she owns and cherishes.
Had it not been for her resilience and her resolve, and for the help of others who cheered her along the way, she says, her life may have taken a different turn.
There was a lot to celebrate on May 29 as her name was read during commencement, when she was acknowledged as a veteran.
“My mom was pretty happy about that,” she said of the public recognition.
Kourtney graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in social work, and with the academic distinction of cum laude.
Savoring the victory of a college degree was her mom, Bridget, who had come to Waverly for the occasion, and her dog, Eleanor.
As Kourtney is about to leave Waverly to pursue a master’s degree in social work, she is overwhelmed by the complexity of emotions coursing through her veins.
Gratitude comes first, and it is so nuanced. It goes to the mentors who trusted in her, the teachers who invested in her, to her family who cheered her on, albeit from a distance, and of course, to Layla and Eleanor, her loyal dogs, who grounded her with their unequivocal love.
Grief is also part of the emotional mix, in one of its many iterations, coming from the fact that she recently lost her sister unexpectedly. Her companion Layla is also no longer by her side and could not celebrate her graduation with her. A picture of her and Layla on her first day of college and another one of her and Eleanor on the final day of college, both taken by her mother, bookend the journey and tell the story of how her dogs emotionally supported her through it.
How Kourtney came to Waverly
Waverly was not Kourtney’s hometown, but it was and is her safe haven, the place that helped her grow into the confident, professional woman she is today.
How she got here was a matter of fate, but what she ultimately accomplished here is a matter of will.
It was Dec. 26, 2017.
Kourtney remembers the date as one would an important anniversary.
She was walking down Lone Tree Road in Cedar Falls, wearing a fleece jacket, as the weather was warmer. Beside her trotted her dog, Layla, a pit bull she had rescued in 2015 from a breeder in Kansas.
The two only had each other. Each was the other’s world.
Where they were headed at this moment was unclear, as they had no destination, but Kourtney knew they needed to be safely away from the situation they had found themselves in and she wanted to take Layla to a safe place.
Walking in a cul de sac, she passed a man working in his garage. In desperation, she asked to use his phone and told him she was trying to call the crisis line for the VA.
“So you are a veteran?” the man asked.
It turns out he was Steve Johnson, a volunteer with the Bremer County Veterans Affairs.
“There’s a shelter in Waverly,” he said.
Eventually, Kourtney and Layla arrived at LZ Phoenix, the veterans’ shelter in Waverly, where they stayed until March.
Then another Waverly-based organization, Friends of the Family, stepped in to help her find housing in town.
Serving in Iraq
Kourtney had had two deployments in Iraq in 2004 and 2010, first as a member of the 660th Transportation Company and the second time as a sergeant with the 762nd Transportation Company.
Serving in uniform was a formative experience for Kourtney.
She joined shortly after 9/11.
“My family has always been super patriotic,” she said.
But the tours of duty also left scars.
Re-entering civilian life had not been easy for Kourtney, who struggled with PTSD, addiction and its inevitable outcomes that landed her in trouble with the law and rehab.
But somehow, through the power of her will, and with the help of counselors and sponsors, she ultimately, through trials and relapses, found the path to recovery.
She also found the strength to stay there.
Plans for the future
Kourtney is planning to turn everything she has learned along the way into an arsenal of tools to help other veterans.
In April, she wrapped up an internship at the cancer center at Unity Point in Waterloo. Her next step is to pursue a master’s degree in social work at the University of Pittsburgh. Studying side by side with undergraduates much younger in age than her has wisened her in unexpected ways.
“I learned a lot from the students, I called them the kids,” she said.
She also learned about how to be a social worker and how to transform knowledge into real-life situations and the logistics of handling cases among other things.
“I wanted to be a social worker because I’ve had a lot of social workers that have done so much for me,” she said.
Her advice to other veterans working through similar issues is this:
“Addiction is not your choice, but your recovery is,” she said. “You can choose a better life, that’s what I did.”
She said she also leaned on faith as she coped with challenges.
“I’ve never really asked, I thank Him for what I have, I thank Him for waking me up and asking Him to do the same the next day,” she said of her relationship with God.
Leaving town for good is bittersweet for Kourtney.
A part of her heart will always stay in Waverly, as this is where she fought a big personal battle and triumphed.
She said she would miss the town, the bike trails by the river, the dog park where she and Layla, and now she and Eleanor, go regularly.
“I am excited about the future,” she said.