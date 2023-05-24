Some people play golf in retirement.
Others pick up travel, painting or crocheting.
The goal for many is to put the time away from the worklife clock to long-postponed passions or discover new ones.
So did John Johnston, of Waverly, but not in the way one might have expected.
In 2004, after retiring from over 34 years as a financial service representative for Lutheran Brotherhood, an insurance company where he started his career, he partnered with one of his sons, Dane, to launch a family-owned company called Johnston Financial Services.
Since then, the father-and-son team had worked on developing and growing the business, taking the time to articulate their core values and then putting them to work in the service of their clients.
In April of 2008, the Johnstons bought the building at 116 W. Bremer Ave., where their business is currently located, and in June, a 500-year flood hit the community, devastating many businesses and homes.
Like the rest of the community, the Johnstons took the natural disaster in stride, and in short order renovated the building.
They continued to invest in the community that has repaid them with their trust.
One might be led to believe that the financial services business is about spreadsheets and calculations, and there is a fair amount of that.
But it is just as much about being a good listener and learning exactly what their respective clients’ circumstances, wishes and aspirations are, and then presenting them with sustainable options.
That, in a nutshell, is what the philosophy of the Johnstons has been centered on for the 19 years they have been in practice.
“We wanted more control,” Dane said. “As owners, we are also decision-makers, we don’t have anyone pushing us to do what we don’t want to do.”
With time and experience, accolades have started to pile up for the pair.
Both have served as area presidents of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA), the advocacy group that lobbies on behalf of the industry.
John served as the president of the Cedar Valley chapter in the 1990s, and Dane was at the helm of the state and local chapters in 2020.
In the past few years, John has “semi-retired,” which, in practical terms means he plays golf when he can, goes fishing as much as he can and works in the office as much as he wants.
For his contributions to the Waverly community, John was inducted into the Exchange Club Hall of Fame during the ceremony, on May 20.
Family roots:
A native of Forest City, John cherishes his Scandinavian roots, a pride which is reflected, for instance, in the names of his now adult children, Erika, Ryan, Dane and Leif.
He came to Waverly via Wartburg College where he studied business administration, and played football and golf.
In 1969, he was drafted to serve in the army in Vietnam, where he remained for 14 months.
Prior to the draft, he had married Judy Anderson, at the Lutheran Church in Forest City on Dec. 27, 1968.
“We got married in a big snow storm,” he said.
The couple now have four adult children and 11 grandchildren.
Service in Vietnam:
It is well known that Vietnam veterans do not like to share their experiences, but John recalls that he filled out the paperwork to work in the financial services industry while he was in Vietnam. He said a fire in the barracks where the paperwork was located destroyed the filings, so he had to start over again.
A Soldier’s Medal he received tells the rest of the story about the fire in the barracks even though John is quiet about it.
Established in 1926 by Congress, this medal is the highest honor bestowed on a soldier who “distinguished himself or herself by heroism not involving actual conflict with an enemy,” according to records. John said he saved the lives of a couple of soldiers that day.
John was also awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroic achievements and meritorious service in a combat zone, according to military records.
Among his memories from that time is one that he shares with a smile.
In 1969, he was inducted in the army the same day and was on the same plane with Terry Branstad, who served as Iowa’s governor from 1983 to 1999, becoming the longest serving governor in U.S. history, according to the National Governors Association.
John said he reunited with Branstad at the 57th class reunion of his high school last year and the two went hunting during the governor’s pheasant hunt organized by Bremer County Pheasants Forever.
“We had a great time,” he said.
In 2018, John took part in an Honor Flight, an initiative which takes veterans to visit the war memorials in the nation’s capital.
To this day, John treasures a drawing by his granddaughter, Siri, when she was in elementary school. It sits in a frame in his office and he looks at it from time to time.
“I was surprised when she gave it to me,” he said, recalling receiving it for Veterans Day.
“My Grandpa Johnston is my hero,” the handwritten note under the drawing reads. “My Grandpa left his house to fight in a war because he had too (sic). He was willing to leand (sic) a hand when ever is needed. I love my Grandpa.”
Reading the note today brings a smile to John’s lips as each word, especially the misspelled ones, shows the effort with which it was written by his granddaughter’s hand.
“It was a long time ago,” he said.
Career highlights:
Among the highlights of John’s career as a community member in Waverly is the Lifetime Achievement Award bestowed on him in 2015 by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce. He was the grand marshal for the Waverly Heritage Days parade the following year.
Meanwhile he has served on numerous boards, including presiding over the Waverly Health Center Foundation Board for 35 years.
He has also helped on Wartburg’s “Design for Tomorrow” fundraising campaign.
Among the highlights of his financial services career, John counts the fact that in 2008, he was picked to carry the U.S. flag at the annual meeting in Japan of an international organization of financial professionals called, “The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) Experience.”
The independent association boasts more than 35,000 members from 476 companies and 76 nations and territories.
John also received a special recognition for being a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors for 50 years.
“Your membership exemplifies your value for your clients, your community and our country,” the congratulatory letter from the organization reads.
Working side by side with his father, Dane has gained a special appreciation for him.
“It’s a privilege that not too many people get to do,” he said. “It’s been fun and it has been a really neat journey.”
Dawn Holm, the office manager who has been working for the business since 1999, said she enjoys her duties and witnessing how the industry has changed.
“John wrote a life insurance on me when I was a baby,” she said, noting that she has learned a lot about life working alongside the Johnstons.
Reflecting on a lifetime of achievements, John added:
“It was a big honor.”