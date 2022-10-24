For the first time in 32 years, Waverly-Shell Rock finished the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record.

The last time the Go-Hawks went undefeated in the regular season, it was 1990 and “Hold On” by Wilson Phillips was the number one song on the charts, Blockbuster was only five-years-old, Amazon was still four years from being created, the New York Giants were Super Bowl champions the following February and W-SR won the state championship to close out the year.