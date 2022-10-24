For the first time in 32 years, Waverly-Shell Rock finished the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record.
The last time the Go-Hawks went undefeated in the regular season, it was 1990 and “Hold On” by Wilson Phillips was the number one song on the charts, Blockbuster was only five-years-old, Amazon was still four years from being created, the New York Giants were Super Bowl champions the following February and W-SR won the state championship to close out the year.
A look back at this historic 2022 season saw many different team leaders in their respective categories. McCrae Hagarty led the team with 1,269 rushing yards, averaging 141 yards per game. Hagarty also rushed for 21 touchdowns on 144 attempts.
Asa Newsom led the team in receiving with 392 yards and eight touchdowns on 24 receptions. Newsom was also second on the team with 567 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 18.3 yards per carry.
Cole Marsh threw for 860 yards this season and 10 touchdowns with a 120.6 quarterback rating.
W-SR outscored its opponents this season 364-65, with an average score of 40-7.
The Go-Hawks have fielded one of the best defenses in the state. Newsom led the defense with 51 tackles, three sacks and five tackles-for-loss. Hagarty led the team with 11.5 TFL and two-and-a-half sacks.
The main focus of the Go-Hawk defense this season was getting more takeaways. W-SR had 19 forced turnovers, 10 fumble recoveries and nine interceptions. Hargaty recovered four fumbles, one for a touchdown to lead the team. Both Jack Wilson and Sam Roose had three interceptions to close out the regular season.
The season also saw head coach Mark Hubbard reach 100 wins in his career, all at W-SR, with a 56-0 win over Waterloo East on homecoming.
The Go-Hawks will be looking to win its first state championship since 1992 and will start its trek to the UNI Dome against Fort Madison at home on Friday.