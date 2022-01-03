The short, four-member list of Waverly’s former living mayors just got shorter with the passing, on Dec. 28, of Keith Schuldt.
At 89, he was the oldest of that group, and unlike his counterparts – Dean Soash, Chuck Infelt and Bob Brunkhorst – he did not live in town.
But like them, his passion for Waverly and his interest in the well being of the community did not diminish after he put down the mayoral gavel and left the area.
Keith Schuldt’s life story makes a couple of circuitous returns to Waverly.
He lifted himself by his own bootstraps from the orphanage at Bremwood to a successful business career in California, after a stint with the Navy, returned to town to lead city government.
He may have left Waverly, but Waverly never left him in his thoughts and in his heart.
In fact, in his later years, he remained active in town issues, commenting to Waverly Newspapers when asked about his stances on issues of significance to the city.
LEADING WAVERLY
Keith Schuldt took office in 1990, and served two consecutive terms.
Dick Crayne, who had just taken his post as the city administrator at the time, recalled that working with Schuldt was an aspect of his job that he enjoyed as both the administrator and the mayor were on a dynamic learning curve in the first couple of years of their respective jobs.
One of the most pressing issues at the very onset of the Schuldt years, Crayne recalled, was the unexpected challenge to move the operations of City Hall, which at the time was housed in the lower lever of the former CUNA building downtown, which is now the Waverly Historic Lofts, to the new current location at 201 First St. NE.
Crayne said that CUNA notified the city that they had to vacate the space the company needed to expand in, and allowed for a short window for the city to find a new site.
The new administrative building was erected on land already owned by the city and the new structure, which also features a civic center, along with council chambers and city offices, opened its doors on June 1, 1992, Crayne recalled.
“We were able to finance the project with revenue bonds in collaboration with Waverly Utilities,” Crayne said.
Another important project that was initiated during the Schuldt years was the buying of the land and the building of the infrastructure for the Industrial Park off of Fourth Street Southwest, where Goodwill Industries was one of the first occupants. Along with that, Crayne added, improvements on the city-owned golf course took place.
Another substantive change that happened under Mayor Schuldt, Crayne recalled, was the move to a volunteer fire department for the city, after the remaining two full-time firemen positions were eliminated.
“He put forth his opinions and was working hard to make the City of Waverly was progressive and efficient as possible,” Crayne said of the then-mayor.
KEITH SCHULDT’S ROOTS
A lifetime Rotarian, and a successful businessman, Schuldt “was happily raised” in the Waverly Children’s Lutheran Home, now Bremwood, according to one version of his obituary.
“He would laugh and say, ‘We always had a baseball team,’” that version of the obituary notes.
Born on June 7, 1932, in Vinton, Keith Schuldt had four siblings, the late Helen, Ruby, Harold, and Larry Schuldt.
In 1943, at the age of 11, he and his brother, Larry, ended up in the Lutheran Home because their father was sick and could not care for the kids.
“I remember the day so vividly,” he told Waverly Newspapers in a 2019 story. “We met with the social worker. She did the normal things, but what sticks in my mind is this picture: Larry and I standing in front of the main building as my dad drove away. It still brings tears to my eyes.”
He further told Waverly Newspapers correspondent Kathy Sundstedt:
“What a great home The Lutheran Children’s Home was,” he says. “What I liked most about living with a large family was we always had enough kids for any game we wanted to play.”
He graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1951, according to an Oct. 29, 1991, article in the Bremer County Independent, which overviews the then upcoming city elections.
For the last couple of years in high school, he lived with the family of the pastor of his church, Pastor Schmitz, according to his daughter, Jill Schuldt.
Sports rather than academics were his forte in his high school years and was active in football, basketball and track, Jill Schuldt said.
As a teen, Keith Schuldt was entrepreneurial and full of hands-on energy, both qualities, which later in life helped propel him to financial and philanthropic success.
He joined the Navy in 1952 and moved to Long Beach, California. He did several tours in Korea, according to his interview with Sundstedt.
While in the service, met Carlene “Joy” Merle, the love of his life, during a dinner her church regularly hosted for sailors.
A long-distance relationship ensued, and eventually, the two married on April 28, 1956, in Long Beach, California, setting the stage for 58 years of fulfilling and purposeful life. Many happy memories were made in their journey together and two daughters were born of that union – Jill, a doctor of podiatric medicine in New York, and Beth White, a maintenance employee at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
He and Joy settled in El Segundo, California, where Keith Schuldt ran a successful printing business and was an astute real estate investor.
“The timing was right and because I am a risk taker, it paid off,” Keith Schuldt said in the 2019 story.
As he would later do in Waverly, in California, he was involved with the local Chamber of Commerce, served on the city council, and immersed himself in charitable work with focus on education, the arts and a special attention to underrepresented communities.
Eventually, he decided to return to Waverly to give back to the community that had molded him into the successful person he had become. The couple returned to Waverly in 1988.
As mayor he served with dedication and a deep sense of community awareness, telling the Bremer County Independent in 1991 this:
“Instead of travelling and playing golf five days a week, Joy and I decided to make a difference in Waverly,” he said on the occasion of running for a second term.
He lived his words and his beliefs and gave generously to causes he was passionate about.
He was a strong supporter of Wartburg College, and when the college was building the sports complex known as The W, he contributed to the pool, which is named after him.
He owned apartments in Waverly, including the Jill Apartments, and one of these buildings is now the home of the county’s Community Based Services where clients live independently. He also donated to various programs at St. Paul’s and Trinity United Methodist churches.
After the passing of his wife in 2015, Keith Schuldt spent the last six years of his life in the company of a special friend, Ariadne Winquist, in Cedar Springs, Michigan.
While living in that community, he dedicated himself to his newly found hobby of candy making and researching quilts, and sharing the information with the Cedar Springs Museum. He loved to dance, play cards and stayed active as a community member.
His sense of humor and his joy of life were abundant, those who knew him say.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 17 at United Methodist Church in Cedar Springs, according to one version of the obituary.
Another Celebration of Life will be held later in 2022 and to be announced. Memorial donations may be made in Keith Schuldt’s name to North Star Community Services (3420 University Ave., Suite C, Waterloo, IA 50701, Attn: Jodie Muller).
He will be laid to rest at Waverly’s Harlington Cemetery at the family plot.
Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman said he did not know his predecessor, but, based on the research he had done, he found Keith Schuldt’s achievements commendable.
“In his two terms, (what he accomplished) is certainly something to be thankful for,” he said. “Kid’s Kingdom playground, the current City Hall/Civic Center and the irrigation system at our golf course are just a few of the items that came to be under his leadership.”
Bob Brunkhorst, the youngest former mayor, said Keith Schuldt’s loss saddens him.
“Talk about a person who loved Waverly,” he said in a text message to Waverly Newspapers. “From Bremwood to a business leader in California to coming home to foster improvement in our city and business sector...”
Keith and Joy Schuldt earned the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Waverly Chamber of Commerce in 2007.
Crayne, the former city administrator, added:
“He was a man with a lot of heart,” he said.