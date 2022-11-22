In 1952, a young music professor at Wartburg College called Ernst Hagen assembled an orchestra of 38 community and 16 college performers to hold the first symphony concert, during the college’s Christmas with Wartburg celebration.
Seventy years later, a collaborative opus will pay homage to the Hagen legacy and reinvigorate it with a performance of Messiah, the 1741 piece composed by George Frideric Handel. The oratorio features lyrics from the King James Bible and the Book of Common Prayer.
Finalized by the composer in 1745, Messiah tells the story of Jesus’ birth, life, death, resurrection and offers hope and inspiration, says Dr. Rebecca Nederhiser, of Wartburg College. Nederhiser will be directing this year’s performance which will mark the 70th anniversary of the Wartburg Community Symphony. It will be a special occasion for many reasons. Over 150 performers are expected to be on stage.
In her effort to bring together community and college talent, Nederhiser reached out to Waverly-Shell Rock High School Chamber Choir, two local church choirs, St. Paul’s Lutheran Chancel Choir and Trinity United Methodist Church Choir as well as Bel Canto Cedar Valley, an auditioned community chamber choir serving the area. This collaborative spirit will set the celebration apart from previous performances.
It will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. in Neumann Auditorium at Wartburg College. Prior to the concert, at 1 p.m., audiences will have the opportunity to learn about the history of Messiah during a talk by Wartburg musicologist Dr. Molly Doran and performer Madalynn Baez.
Collaborating through music
The idea of a collaborative performance was embraced by the local choirs with great enthusiasm as it offered the opportunity to showcase the talent in the community for a fitting occasion, the arrival of Christmas.
After all, it is this spirit and the continued lived joy of music that has, for quite some time, earned Waverly the spot as “the smallest American city hosting an orchestra belonging to the League of American Orchestras,” according to the Wartburg Symphony website.
Performing Messiah as a collaborative piece was an idea by symphony board member Linda Moeller and Nederhiser saw its potential.
“What you see is a microcosm of Waverly itself,” Nederhiser said of the community-wide participation. “It builds momentum for the symphony and shows our growing relevance in the community.”
Four vocalists will be featured during the performance: Dr. Jennifer Larson, soprano, Madalynn Baez, mezzo soprano, Dr. Brian Pfaltzgraff, tenor, and Travis Toliver, bass, the executive director of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce.
On Monday, the W-SR Chamber Choir was busy practicing “Glory to God,” a movement from Messiah.
Radiating joy and energy, Nederhiser conducted the high school choir after giving students a couple of tips on how to project the spirit of the music. The students’ vocal chords had been warmed up by Kjirsten Zanh, the music student teacher, whose passion for her role, albeit in the preparatory stages of performance, rubbed off onto the choir.
Choir director Greg Wessel and Mark Lehmann, formerly of the high school and now director of the St. Paul’s choir, joined the students’ section to reinforce the sound of basses.
Nederhiser commended a student whose expression, she said, exuded the spirit of the music. When the whole choir looked at the student, he blushed.
Denise Hull, vocal music teacher for fifth- and sixth-graders and high school choir accompanist, played the piece with gusto.
The students gave it their best and when they had to do a second take, for a short video recording by this newspaper editor, it all worked, well, if not gloriously, at least to the satisfaction of Nederhiser.
It was understood that more work needed to happen, so the students broke into individual rehearsals with Wessel and the student teacher.
In an interview with Waverly Newspapers afterwards, Nederhiser said that on Saturday, there will be a “mystery guest conductor,” who will be leading the symphony on the beloved Leroy Anderson classic, “Sleigh Ride.” Following that, the orchestra will perform “On Christmas Night” by English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams, marking the 150th anniversary of his birth.
Nederhiser said the experience will be unique for audience members who hear it for the first time. It will be just as audiences who may be familiar with Messiah and also for the choir members who may have performed the oratorio before, like Nederhiser.
“I came to Messiah with a fresh set of eyes and ears,” she said. “That’s the beauty of a deep piece like Messiah, there’s always more to discover when you revisit it. It is about hope, it comes with a message.”
Lehmann, the choir conductor at St. Paul’s, noted that the performance is a “great opportunity for all to perform a great work with the symphony.”
He said that for some of his congregants the concert will be a first opportunity to get to know the college campus and be at Neumann Auditorium.
Nederhiser said the audience is also expected to take part in the performance during the famous “Hallelujah” chorus.
“Even if we didn’t have a sing-along, I expect people in the audience to burst into song,” she said.
“This will be our best concert yet. I can’t think of a better way to usher in the Christmas season.”
Tickets are available online or at the door at www.wartburg .edu/symphony.