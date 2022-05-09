Pastor Joel Becker is at a turning point, and it’s a little uncomfortable.
He has left his position as pastor at Saints in Mission parish—encompassing the rural congregations of St. John Lutheran Church in Buck Creek, south of Sumner, and St. Peter Lutheran Church, in Oran, north of Fairbank—to begin a new call at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock.
“I wasn’t looking to leave,” Becker said. “I’ve really enjoyed it at Saints in Mission. They’re wonderful people, and it’s been a really great experience.”
But sometimes new challenges find us, even when we’re not looking for them.
Faith Lutheran had been without a regular minister since the retirement of Pastor Kim Smith last June, Becker’s name entered the discussion at some point, and the Northeastern Iowa Synod Office in Waverly contacted him to consider interviewing for the open position.
“There’s a complicated paperwork process,” Becker said, before an interview can take place. “Since I wasn’t looking to leave, I did not have my paperwork done.”
He eventually decided to interview, though, “to see what the Holy Spirit was up to.”
The interview at Faith Lutheran was revelatory.
“It was emphasizing children and music leadership,” he said. “I felt like they were looking for me.”
“I didn’t want to leave (Saints in Mission),” he continued, “but at the same time, when the Holy Spirit calls, we need to be open to that. I felt like if I turned that down, I’d be a hypocrite for not following the call. The Holy Spirit led me there, and I’m following.”
Becker shook his head.
“God has a huge sense of humor, or why would I be in the ministry?” he laughed. “I never, ever, wanted to be a pastor.”
Becker, who lived in New Hampton from eighth grade on, graduated from Wartburg College in 1995 with a degree in communications/journalism. He worked as a journalist for 13 years, starting with a work study position in Wartburg’s College Relations department, working with Linda Moeller.
His first job out of college was in Boone, where he wrote for the paper and also took photos. He moved on to the Ames Tribune, first on the copy desk and then in the photography department.
In 2002, he relocated with his wife, Joy, daughter of Waverly’s Larry and Lois Trachte, to Menomonie, Wisconsin, where Joy taught math at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. There he worked at the Dunn County News in various editing positions.
But his journalism days were nearing their end.
“I felt like I was getting called in the ministry,” Becker said.
He went to a lay ministry program to test the waters.
The next step was to become the youth ministry assistant at his church, a ten-hour weekly commitment. To fit the new duties in, Becker dropped his newspaper hours to half-time and also started working ten hours a week as a preschool teacher at the UW-Stout Child and Family Study Center to make up the difference.
“And then I got laid off from the paper,” Becker said, laughing again. “That was my last excuse not to go to seminary. I was planning on resigning sometime anyway, but that kind of bumped up going to sem.”
In May 2009, he entered Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota, an hour away from home, studying primarily in the distance-learning program.
Becker was still in seminary when, in 2011, his wife was hired to teach math at Wartburg College, also her alma mater, and they moved their family back to Waverly. He ended up back in preschool. “I was subbing at the Waverly Childcare Center and St. Paul’s.”
After an internship at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Hudson, at that time led by Waverly’s Pastor Beth Olson, Becker graduated from seminary in May 2015.
He started serving as a supply pastor (a fill-in) for Saints in Mission, starting in April 2015; he was ordained in December; and then in January 2016, he started at Saints in Mission as their full-time, regular pastor.
The rural community appealed to him.
“I relate well with rural areas and small farming towns because I lived on a farm growing up in Preston, Iowa, in the 70s through mid-80s,” Becker said. “I also edited an agricultural journal while working in Boone.”
Long before the ministry called him, music did, and Becker now likes to combine the two passions.
“Music has been a huge part of my life,” he said, noting that his dad had been the high school band teacher in New Hampton. “During the pandemic, when we were recording services, I recruited my whole family to play.”
Becker plays trombone and had a music scholarship at Wartburg. His wife plays French horn and piano. Their oldest child, Isaac, a high school senior, is a percussionist and an All State vocalist who plans to study music education at Wartburg. Their younger son, Daniel, in ninth grade, is an All State clarinetist, and their daughter, Rachel, in fourth grade, has recently chosen to learn the saxophone.
“I’m looking forward to having lots of music” in church, Becker said. He noted that he wants to feature music from both within and without the congregation.
He also plans to focus on youth and pastoral care in his new position.
“I see myself as a relational pastor,” he said, “not an astute theologian. I’m about making the Bible and making God and making myself relational to the congregation.”
Becker started at Faith Lutheran May 1 and will be installed May 15 by Bishop Kevin Jones, who happened to be Becker’s EWALU church camp counselor in 1983. But his previous congregation is not out of his thoughts.
“I will certainly miss the people at Saints in Mission,” he said, “but I also know that there are good people in every congregation, because there are good people wherever you go.”