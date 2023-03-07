A new face will be coaching Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball for the first time in over three decades after board approval, and that person is Bethany Rewerts.
Rewerts, a 2006 grad from Nashua-Plainfield, has been involved in volleyball her whole life and within the W-SR program for the last decade.
“After N-P, I went to Iowa State and played some club volleyball my freshman year,” Rewerts said. “I started coaching in 2010 as the head varsity coach at Rockford for two years. I got married and moved to Waverly after that. At the time, there was a freshman position open so I took that and was the freshman coach for three or four years.
“I moved to the varsity assistant after that and was coach [Eavon] Woodin’s assistant for six or seven years. Just last year, I went down to seventh grade for a change of scenery and to have a little more time to do things with my family.”
Rewerts and her husband, Dustin, both teach in the Cedar Valley with Dustin in the Denver Community School District and moving back to the Cedar Valley after college wasn’t ever really a debate for either of them.
“I went to Iowa State and loved the Ames area,” Rewerts said. “My now husband was in this area and when I was looking for jobs, I wanted to be in the general area of him. Both of our families are from Waverly and Plainfield and we are both very close with our families. It was a natural fit of being involved with our families, but also not in the same schools we were at growing up.”
Being on Woodin’s staff since she got to Waverly, Rewerts understands the impact that she had not only on W-SR volleyball, but volleyball in Iowa as a whole.
“I have so much respect and admiration for coach Woodin,” Rewerts said. “I was very fortunate to work with her for 10 years. Because of my respect and admiration, I feel like I don’t want to let her down or the program down. I would say there is a lot of pressure, but when someone leaves such an impact on the sport and program, I feel like it’s hard not to feel that pressure, but I feel like no one expects me to fill those shoes.”
Rewerts isn’t the only one feeling the pressure in trying to replace a nationally renowned coach.
Athletic director for W-SR, Greg Bodensteiner, wanted to make the correct decision and not leave any questions.
“Anytime you are trying to fill that position that has seen so much success over the years, it creates some questions on who is going to apply for that,” Bodensteiner said. “We are super excited that we got someone within our district and that our kids are familiar with.”
Hiring Rewerts came down to the decision of her knowing the program and all the work that goes into creating a high level team.
“I knew that she was one of the few people in the community that had experience in the program,” Bodensteiner said. “The fact that she worked in the district helped a lot. We talked a few times before we officially interviewed her and we felt good about what we heard from her.”
The new position as head coach will allow Rewerts, a sixth grade teacher in the W-SR district, to create an even bigger bond with her athletes.
“One thing that I loved in my assistant role, was the relationships that I had with the girls,” Rewerts said. “To be able to not only meet these girls as sixth graders, but to then work with them at the high school level, was such a rewarding thing for me. To see them four or five years later and see who they are growing up to be, is so rewarding.”
Although the head coaching change is a big one, changing the program isn’t something that Rewerts wants to do.
“I can’t say that there is anything I want to change,” Rewerts said. “So much of that is dependent on the girls that we have that year. I want to try to continue the tradition that Woodin has built. I want Waverly-Shell Rock to stay on the map as a volleyball school. I want Waverly-Shell Rock to excel.”