Although Sergeant Paul Leisinger will be retiring from the Waverly Police Department Jan. 10, he won't be staying retired for long.
Along with his wife, Mary, and their son, Zachary, Paul will be opening Haven at the Fox, which is located at the Red Fox Inn during Jan.
"We were approached by the owners to come up with something for the guests to have some coffee after they wake up," Paul said. "It is also open to the public to come in. We want it to feel known and a place to be comfortable and rest."
With a soft opening hopefully happening within the next couple of weeks, there are still some things to do to get the space ready to go.
"We will be opening within January," Paul said. "We are just waiting on a couple of pieces for an espresso maker as well as a check from one of the inspectors then we will be good to open."
It will truly be a family affair for the Leisingers as all three members will be involved in some capacity.
"My son works for the city and has opened up a coffee shop out east before," Paul said. "He has an extensive knowledge of coffee. Mary will be baking a variety of pastries from her own recipes."
Haven at the Fox, once it fully opens, will be open everyday from 6-11 a.m. for both the public and people who are staying at the hotel.