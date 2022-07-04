Wartburg College wrapped up its inaugural Meistersinger chamber strings camp with a concert last Wednesday morning. (Chamber music is a type of classical music performed by small groups.)
The new three-day camp ran from Sunday, June 26, to Wednesday, June 29, and enrolled 28 students, according to Dr. Rebecca Nederhiser, conductor of the Wartburg Symphony and the Kammerstreicher (“chamber strings”) Wartburg student ensemble.
“This is the first time Wartburg has ever had a string camp. Ever,” said Nederhiser. “So it’s a big deal.”
Not coincidentally, Nederhiser is completing her first year on the faculty at Wartburg.
“When they interviewed me, they asked, ‘What are some ideas you have for engaging the community and growing the string program?’, and I said, ‘You need a summer camp.’”
Nederhiser noted that the college already had a choir camp, a band camp and a keyboard camp. She thought a string camp was a natural extension of the music program.
Wartburg’s Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty Deborah Johnson-Ross attended the camp’s closing concert. She commented on the strengths Nederhiser has brought to the college.
“Her work with the symphony has been outstanding,” Johnson-Ross said. “Her work with Kammerstreicher, the string group on campus, has been amazing. And in her first year. She has made a huge impact. We are all just thrilled to have her here.”
Johnson-Ross considers the first year of camp a success.
“Absolutely! I am thrilled with the number of students who have participated, the distance from which they’ve come,” she said. “They are all excited and having a great time, so I think it’s a big success.”
Nederhiser listed some of the communities campers hailed from: “We have campers from locally here at Waverly, from Mason City, Iowa City, Urbandale, Waterloo, Cedar Falls.”
Resident campers stayed in a dorm at Wartburg, and some local campers commuted each day. Everyone packed a lot into their three days on campus.
“They come to camp, and they have a coach,” Nederhiser explained. “What’s been really awesome is, they not only have a large ensemble experience where they all play together, but then they break up into little pods.”
The 28 students divided into eight chamber groups, ranging in size from three to five players.
“A lot of students, this was the first time they’ve ever played in a chamber group,” said Nederhiser.
“It’s amazing to see after just three days how close they are, the new bonds that have formed,” she commented. “And it’s across ages. We have students who are entering sixth grade, and we have juniors in high school.”
One of the advantages of having small groups is the ability to organize them according to skill level.
“We can basically customize the group according to how long they’ve played,” Nederhiser said. “We have a couple kids who have only played a couple years, but they found a group where they can play literature at their level, and all of them can participate.”
The daily schedule at camp included two chamber coaching sessions, two large ensemble sessions and a master class.
“Master classes were based on things specific for string instruments,” Nederhiser said. “So we had one on bow holds, we had one on string harmonics, we had one on playing in different styles.”
Nederhiser wants to repeat the camp next year.
“I think a lot of the campers are planning on coming back, which is really powerful,” she said.
She has the dean’s support in continuing the program.
“I think it should be an annual camp,” Johnson-Ross stated.
Reflecting on the intense camp experience, Nederhiser had nothing but good to say.
“It’s been a pleasure just to get to know the students and work with them,” she said. “We’ve all had a great time.”