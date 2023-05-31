Bremer County voters now have a new user-friendly website to find all of their election information.
Bremer County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, Shelley Wolf, announced that https://bremercountyelections.iowa.gov is officially online.
Auditor Wolf said the site will be easier to navigate to find election information, register to vote or find a form to request an absentee ballot.
“We’ve been working on ways to improve displaying information about elections on our Bremer County website,” Wolf said. “We believe this new site has accomplished that and voters will find everything they need in a user-friendly format.”
Wolf said the site also includes past election information and a section listing officials who are voted on by Bremer County voters. The site also converts to a mobile format for those looking up information on their mobile device or tablet.
“Neapolitan Labs presented us with a great platform for this site that was affordable and they have been remarkable to work with,” Wolf said. “We encourage Bremer County voters to check out the site to find how clean it looks and how easy it is to use!”
Wolf added that voters who go to the Bremer County website, www.bremercounty.iowa.gov, for election information will be redirected to the new elections site https://bremercountyelections.iowa.gov.