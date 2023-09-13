For Lisa Hunt, Waverly Child Care & Preschool is a lifesaver. When she first visited in February 2020, she was told it would be a year-long wait for a spot. In the short term, Lisa and her husband planned to try to care for an infant while working remotely. Reliable childcare was critical to their desire to continue working.
Then, she gave birth to their daughter in August 2020 and the center had an opening when she needed to return to working on site.
“It was a huge relief,” said Hunt. “It’s right on my way to work and highly recommended.”
Hunt, who is now on the Parents’ Advisory Committee at the center, works as a Controller at United Equipment Accessories. She now has two kids – a 3 year-old and a 1-and-a-half-year-old.
“I love how excited my kids are to go there,” said Hunt. “As we walk in, everyone knows us and my kids are happy to be there. They run to play with their friends and hug the teachers.”
That relief is not the case for everyone. As with many places in the state, Waverly is experiencing a child care crisis. This is why Waverly Child Care & Preschool expanded its facility to serve more families in the community. That expansion officially opens this month as the school starts the fall session.
Yet, Waverly Child Care & Preschool is still working to raise $1 million in its $3 million Caring For Our Kids, Caring For Our Community campaign. For Hunt and her husband, it’s easy to see the benefits of child care, but that effect expands beyond those with children.
“The impact of accessible child care to the local economy and families is enormous,” said Hunt. “You don’t think about reliable child care until you need it, but it’s so hard to get people into the workforce without it. This is such an asset to the community, and it’s a huge benefit to every employer.”
With the expansion, Waverly Child Care & Preschool is able to serve an additional 300 children through various programs at different times. The expansion includes seven new classrooms, an additional multipurpose room, storage room, conference room and kitchen enhancements. Additionally, a larger parking area provides easier and safer access for school buses before and after school.
To contribute to Waverly Child Care & Preschool’s expansion, visit waverlychildcare.org/caring-for-our-kids/ or contact their accounting office at 319-352-4664.
About Waverly Child Care & Preschool
Founded in 1970, Waverly Child Care & Preschool is an educational care center providing services for infant through school-age children through various programs. For more information on Waverly Child Care & Preschool, visit waverlychildcare.org.