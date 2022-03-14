The congregation in the Wartburg Chapel lined up in silence, each person waiting to lay a flower at the base of the large wooden cross standing at the front of the room. It was Friday morning, March 11, at the end of the “Healing of the Nations” service.
This special prayer service for Ukraine was the joint product of the Rev. Halcyon Bjornstad, interim dean of spiritual life and campus ministry, Rebecca Baird, pastoral intern, and Dr. Karen Black, cantor and college organist.
“Our hope was to give people a space to pray for what’s happening around the world,” said Bjornstad. “We wanted to hold space for the people of Ukraine here even though we’re far away, to be in solidarity in prayer.”
Ukraine, an independent and democratic nation, has been under attack since Feb. 24, when the Russian army invaded it. Since then Russian forces have been bombarding the country—government and civilian targets alike. Major cities such as Kyiv are under siege as Russian troops advance.
Food, power and medical supplies have been cut off in many parts of the country, while homes and hospitals have been shelled. Hundreds of Ukrainians are known to be dead, including children. More than 2.5 million people have fled the violence and ruin as of the weekend, according to BBC News.
“At Wartburg College it is part of our culture to think globally,” Bjornstad said. “Students are encouraged to explore cultures outside of their own and develop cultural awareness. It is because of this culture that the Wartburg community cares about world events like what is happening in Ukraine, and because of our Lutheran foundation we gather together to pray for peace.”
A specially-commissioned student painting held a prominent place on the altar. “It’s a watercolor piece of sunflowers to represent the nation of Ukraine,” explained the artist, Ellie Nabholz, a second-year student majoring in art and religion. She included pink around the Ukrainian national flower.
“I thought it represented love,” Nabholz said.
Baird led the service for the approximately 65 students, faculty and community members who attended, while Black provided piano music throughout. Dr. Rebecca Nederhiser, Wartburg Community Symphony director, joined in on oboe during the hymn, “When Our Song Says Peace.”
The litany also underscored the theme of the service. Gwen McQuaig, a third-year student majoring in Church Music and Religion, sang “For the Healing of the Nations,” listing most of the world’s countries—including Ukraine—while the congregation responded with “Peace be yours” and “For the healing of the nations, we pray to you, O God.”
Festeburg, Wartburg’s 12-member student-led men’s choir, performed “Prayer of the Children.” The a cappella voices rose and blended, singing about “the hearts of the children, aching for home” and “reaching hands, with nothing to hold on to but hope for a better day.”
“Have courage,” Baird said in her blessing at the end of the service. “Hold on to what is good. Return no one evil for evil. Strengthen the faint-hearted, support the weak and help the suffering.”
As people drifted out of the chapel, Bjornstad and Baird gathered the flowers from the base of the cross and laid them on the altar. According to Baird, they will be formed into a peace wreath that will be on display for the rest of the semester.
Community member Marietta Schemmel, previously a volunteer for Wartburg West urban studies in Denver, Colorado, attended the Friday service.
“Today was special because of wanting to extend my thoughts with the Ukrainian people,” she said.