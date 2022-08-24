It’s back to school time, something parents rejoice in and maybe a few kiddos. Public education is the foundation of our country and our democracy. The founding fathers believed that education was the equalizer between the wealthy and the poor. Education is expensive but when we don’t invest in our public schools, it makes us vulnerable. K-12 schools in Iowa were once first in the nation: The U.S. News and World Report evaluation rates Iowa now at #24. Our public schools and teachers remain underfunded, especially in rural areas. This would worsen if funds from public schools were used for vouchers.
Our society is changing and evolving. We need to support our students with compassion while developing their critical thinking and problem solving skills. Iowa had a budget surplus of over $1 billion dollars this year, yet we funded our schools at 2.5% rather than the 4% that would address cost of living expenses while being able to maintain up-to-date curriculum, equipment and keep class sizes manageable.