A special past and a new beginning.
This is the theme of the upcoming musical of the Shell Rock Music Association at the Everson Auditorium at the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.
Two performances on Sunday, March 26, from 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. will kick off a new chapter in the history of the association and continue the legacy of the Shell Rock Spring Swing Show started Dr. Dale and Bev Everson started in 1965.
The swing show was discontinued in 2020 when the pandemic struck and ticket sales and stage construction had to be halted due to the pandemic. The show had run almost continuously since its inception but the health emergency changed everything, including the show’s course, said Darrel Steege, who has been a part of the show since 1987.
He said the nine-member association board continued to deliberate about the show’s future throughout the pandemic and ultimately determined in November to move forward with a new version.
What’s new in the show
Show fans are going to see familiar faces and new cast members on stage.
Larry Young, the Shell Rock mayor who has been associated with the show since its beginning, is likely to make a cameo appearance, but Steege will be doing the emcee work.
Ellen Day, the choral director, is now retired and Waterloo high school choral director Julie Anderson will be directing the chorus. Les Aldrich, the saxophone band member, will now be directing the band in place longtime director
Randall Winkey, of Parkersburg.
The show, which had been produced for decades by Young, will now have two co-producers, Jim Gates and Steege.
The chorus will feature over 30 members and the live stage band will have 12 musicians.
Another change will be that the shows will be shorter than the 90-plus-minute format of the past and will now last an hour.
The special acts have been reduced to six but the band and the chorus musical pieces have increased.
Costume changes will not be as elaborate, but the band will be in their traditional tuxes.
The ticket prices have been adjusted accordingly, to $10 for adults and children under 12 can attend for free to encourage families to enjoy the show.
“One of the ways to make that more inviting is we spread out our seating, so we can seat a maximum of 225 for each show and sales are already approaching 200 and that includes 20 kids, so that’s working. We hope to sell those out.”
This is a new beginning, we are testing the water here, we want to see what the future holds for us.
The enthusiasm continues to deliver this entertainment we are testing the water whether the public’s interest is there to receive it.This is a heritage we need to continue, but we are not saying anything about 2024 just yet. Who knows, maybe we will have four shows.”
For tickets call 319 885-6510 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
ABOUT THE SHELL ROCK MUSIC ASSOCIATION
In the fall of 1964, Iowa’s Governor Hughes suggested that each Iowa community make an effort to welcome its teachers with a special program. Organized to provide the entertainment for Shell Rock’s program, the vocal and instrumental group formed at that time became the Shell Rock Music Association.
Over the course of 50+ years, the Shell Rock Spring Swing (the Swing Show) grew into a spring tradition, expanding to 14 show times at its peak. The basic show format has remained consistent. A stage band and a mixed chorus, all composed entirely of volunteers, support a series of center stage acts drawn from band and chorus members. A variety of musical styles include popular tunes of the day, golden oldies, and comedy acts. Funds raised from the annual swing show supported a variety of community projects and activities, as well as helping with the cost of the next year’s show.
Shell Rock’s Boyd Building has been the “theater” since the beginning. Despite the limitations, the auditorium helps bring a Broadway feel to Main Street USA. The auditorium has been named “The Everson Auditorium” in recognition of Dale and Bev Everson’s contributions to the Music Association and the community.
In 2020, the show was canceled due to the pandemic, and there were no shows in 2021 or 2022 for the same reason. For the 2023 show, we are returning to our roots with a spring concert, and we are excited to once again be making music for your enjoyment!