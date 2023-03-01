A special past and a new beginning.
This is the theme of the upcoming musical of the Shell Rock Music Association at the Everson Auditorium at the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.
Two performances on Sunday, March 26, from 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., will kick off a new chapter in the history of the association. Just as importantly, they will continue the legacy of the Shell Rock Spring Swing Show started by Dr. Dale Everson and his wife Bev in 1965.
The show was discontinued in 2020 when the pandemic struck and ticket sales and stage construction had to be halted on short notice. The show had run almost continuously since its inception but the health emergency changed everything, including the show’s course, said Darrel Steege, who has been a part of the show since 1987.
He said the nine-member association board continued to deliberate about the show’s future throughout the pandemic and ultimately determined in November to move forward with a new version.
What’s new in the show
Show fans are going to see familiar faces and new cast members on stage in March.
Larry Young, the Shell Rock mayor who has been associated with the show since its beginning, is likely to make a cameo appearance, but Steege will be doing the emcee work.
Ellen Day, the choral director, is now retired and Waterloo high school choral director Julie Anderson will be directing the show chorus during the performances. Les Aldrich, the saxophone band member, will now be directing the band in place of longtime director Randall Winkey, of Parkersburg.
The show, which had been produced for decades by Young, will now have two co-producers, Jim Gates and Steege.
The chorus will feature over 30 members and the live stage band will have 12 musicians.
Another change will be that the shows will be shorter than the 90-plus-minute format of the past and will now last an hour.
The special acts have been reduced to six but the band and the chorus musical pieces have increased.
Costume changes will not be as elaborate as fans may remember them, but the band will be in their traditional tuxes.
The ticket prices have been adjusted accordingly, to $10 for adults and children under 12 can attend for free to encourage families to enjoy the show.
“One of the ways to make that more inviting is we spread out our seating, so we can seat a maximum of 225 for each show,” Steege said. “Sales are already approaching 200 and that includes 20 kids, so that’s working. We hope to sell those out.
“This is a new beginning, we are testing the waters here, we want to see what the future holds for us.
“The enthusiasm continues to deliver this entertainment. We are testing the water whether the public’s interest is there to receive it. This is a heritage we need to continue, but we are not saying anything about 2024 just yet. Who knows, maybe we will have four shows then.”
For tickets call (319) 885-6510 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.