Valentine’s Day is special for many who mark it on their calendars for a celebration with loved ones.
For others, love can be expressed to a broader cause, one that spreads a sprinkling of love around a much larger group of people, often by others they don’t know.
Such is the case of Joy and Chris Carney, the owners of Z’s Pizza & Diner, at 211 W. Bremer Ave.
They will be marking the first anniversary of opening their Waverly store on Feb. 15, just after Valentine’s Day, but on Sunday, they shared the joy of their first-year success with their customers by holding a Valentine’s event for couples from 4 to 7 p.m.
Having themed events around calendar celebrations is a new business approach for the Carneys who moved their business to Waverly’s main street after buying it from Chris’s uncle, Dean, who owned it in Waterloo for 18 years before they purchased it in 2018. The restaurant had been in its Waterloo location for 47 years.
In Waverly, as they started the new themed tradition, the Carneys decided to give right back to the community to repay the support they had been given.
And it wasn’t just for one event. They took it as an opportunity to connect the needs of the community and the causes their customers care about. For the kids events, for instance, they charge $10 per kid that all goes to local causes. For these events, the waitresses usually volunteer their time, so all the tips become part of the donation. For the Valentine’s Day event, there was a $40 cover charge per couple, and all of that money will go to pay for school lunches in the Waverly-Shell Rock middle school.
The Carneys’ kids, Kaylee and Colin, are all grown up now, but they both went to W-SR, so when the parents saw a post from Principal Jeremy Langner about needing help for the lunch program, they decided to spice the Valentine’s Day Sunday dinner with a special “giving” flavor. The Carneys volunteered their own time for the event as part of their gift.
During the event, they awarded gift certificates to Bremer Brewing Company, Get Roasted and the Mixing Bowl to three of their customers in order to keep promoting their fellow local business owners. On tap, they carry the red ale brewed across the street at the Bremer Brewing Company and their pies come from the Mixing Bowl, so it was a natural fit. Joy and Chris also like coffee, hence the Get Roasted certificate.
“We just think that it’s important to give back to the communities that support you and we try to teach our employees that as well,” Joy said.