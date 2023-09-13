Headline: A tasty treasure
Subhead: Country View Dairy wins grand champ for frozen yogurt at 2023 World Dairy Expo
It doesn’t get closer than that.
Frozen yogurt in the coolers and a soft serve machine, which serves about 200 portions on a busy day, tell the story of Country View Dairy succinctly, one spoonful at a time.
And it goes like this: The retail store, where the creamery’s products are featured, is about 100 feet away from the open air barn where about 350 cows live.
And the distance between the consumer’s taste buds and the milk processing and packaging operation is even shorter–an arm’s length, as the production plant is housed in the same building as the creamery store.
The latter is open all days of the year, as cows do not take time off. So customers craving chocolate milk or frozen yogurt, like those served for school lunches in the area, are free to come in, and using the honor system, leave the payment for their purchases in a metal box placed on a table opposite the door.
So well visited is the store at 15197 230th Street in Hawkeye, Iowa, that you have to be on your toes if you want to take a picture of its front on a weekend, as motorists from the area and others, as far as Texas and Minnesota, pull over to share the treat of this tasty treasure.
That’s exactly what Country View Dairy is – a tasty treasure off the road to West Union, a soothing place where people hang out around cows and you get to meet the owners, the staff and yes, the new calves, if you are curious.
And somehow, curiosity, along with creativity and innovation, go a long way when it comes to fresh food farming.
Raspberry Cheesecake Frozen Yogurt wins Grand Champion at 2023 World Dairy Expo
So when judges at the World Dairy Expo Championship Product Contest in Madison, Wisconsin, recently determined that Country View Dairy’s Raspberry Cheesecake frozen yogurt is the Grand Champion of all products, in all ice-cream categories in the annual competition, the honor came as an unexpected surprise, says Bob Howard, the sales manager at the dairy.
“We were looking for feedback and judges’ opinions on the product,” he said. “We were going for a ribbon, but we won a trophy.”
This is not the first time the creamery has won recognition for their products.
A busy display in the main entrance of the retail store shows several framed certificates and ribbons, along with a plaque from the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest they received earlier this year for winning Best of Show for their strawberry yogurt. At the same competition last year, Country View Dairy also won second place with their strawberry yogurt.
The recognition that comes with the awards means a lot here not because of vanity, but because it validates the work that goes into each product. And that work is labor intensive and creative all at once.
But winning the grand championship is a recognition in a category of its own, especially as it comes after the challenges small dairy farms, like Country View Dairy, faced during the pandemic, when the businesses they distributed to closed down for long periods, and some for the duration.
But the ultimate test – and the ultimate award and reward – all come from the number of people who revel in the taste and the quality of the yogurt and the frozen yogurt.
In so many ways, what goes into the milk and in the frozen yogurt are the values of a family story that is tested every day, down to its core, by what’s predictable and by what is not.
The story of Country View Dairy
Country VIew Dairy’s story is fairly brief in Iowa. It started with Dave and Carolee Rapson, who bought the farm in 2002, and moved their family here.
Raising their two sons and three daughters here, by 2009, they knew they had to create a sustainable and unique operation in order to survive the challenges faced by the dairy industry.
They decided to take the homemade yogurt, which Carolee had been crafting for her family to the consumer market, as they had identified a niche – the need for local, healthy and all natural yogurt and other cultured products.
Two years later, in 2011, they built a brand new, state-certified 2,400-square-foot plant on their property, which Rick and I toured on Labor Day.
Visiting the farm and touring
If you want to see the farm and the creamery for yourself, the owners are hosting a special event they are calling Food and Fun on the Farm on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30, in the afternoons. On those days, guests can enjoy tours of the barn, the creamery and a petting zoo of farm animals, not to mention a sit-down meal for a nominal price under a tent.
For Rick and I, Sept. 4 was the perfect day for a visit despite the heat.
As soon as we pulled into the yard, our first greeter was Ash, the family dog, a German Shorthaired Pointer, who sniffed us approvingly, and chased away a friendly cat who, too, had come to say hello.
Inside the store, Bob was ready to show us around. As journalists, we often tour various operations, but here, it was the same experience school children and groups get when they come with an educational purpose. What you see here is what you get and that transparency is, well, refreshing.
“It’s all about education,” Seth Rapson, the younger brother, later told us.
Before we headed inside, Bob showed us two maps on the wall with colorful pins, which marked the locations where visitors, who had toured the plant, had come from. There was at least one in every state and at least 30 countries around the world, including Australia.
Bob added a pin for Bulgaria, after I told him that it was my native country, and Rick checked to make sure that San Diego, his hometown, was accounted for, which it was, so we moved on.
In the plant, we learned that the yogurts here are made from low fat, or grade A pasteurized whole milk. As he led us through the production and storage areas, Bob explained that the milk here is non-homogenized, which allows the cream to rise to the top, making it easier to digest.
We also met Eric Kanagy, the plant manager, who, like many employees of the small business, wears multiple hats, including being the delivery guy for the business. He paused when I quizzed him about his favorite flavor, and after a good laugh, admitted it was chocolate milk.
Now that we had seen where the milk comes to, and how it is processed before it goes onto the grocery store shelves and tables, it was time for us to see where it comes from.
We quickly swapped the hairnets we wore inside the creamery for plastic booties over our shoes as we readied to walk through the barn, to avoid, as Bob tactfully put it, “attracting unwanted guests,” referring to whatever you can find on the ground in a cow barn.
Ash, the pup, joined us for the walk through the barn.
There, the cows were going about their day– some chowed, others napped and still others gawked at us, visibly curious about the camera.
The barn offered immediate relief from the oven of the sun which was baking relentlessly from above. The airflow moved well inside thanks to the location of the barn–it is on a slight elevation– but also, thanks to the curtain walls, which were fully lifted (they are drawn down as the temperatures drop in late fall and in the wintertime, they are all the way down). Big fans above the cows circulated the air, adding to the comfort of the cows.
A big manure truck, driven by Seth’s brother, Jesse, was parked off to the side of the barn and on the other side of a nearby lagoon, Jesse was busy, stirring the manure, which he was going to put in the pumper truck and deliver it to farms in the area as fertilizer.
Next, we took a peek at the maternity ward at the farm, and learned that typically, there is a birth a day, then stopped by the area with the newborns, where a cute calf posed for pictures, batting its long eyelashes.
“If the cows aren’t comfortable, they don’t give any milk, and if they don’t give any milk, we don’t make any money,” Seth said, summing up the wisdom that guides dairy farmers.
We learned a lot, but missed the early-morning milking, and the midday milking was yet to happen, so we left for lunch and returned just in time to observe the milking.
While Rick photographed the cows, I looked at the products offered at the store besides the milk and the yogurt. There was soap made by Seth’s wife, Melissa, which caught my eye and so did the meats from the Edgewood Locker, which are on sale here. There were also coffee beans from Euphoria Coffee, in West Union, which partners with the dairy.
But the real feast for me was people watching.
It is my job as a journalist to chat with strangers and I truly enjoy that, as without fail, these cursory and random encounters invariably bring about fresh insights and candor to my stories, so I am always grateful for the luck of the draw.
So many frozen yogurt lovers came to the creamery that afternoon and many of them seemed to be repeat customers.
Among them were Mary Nading and her son, Jackson, who had just gone trout fishing.
They sampled the strawberry soft serve but ended up picking other flavors and later, Jackson helped me take a picture of the frozen yogurt I got for myself–sea salt caramel.
Another customer, Bette Rathjen, who was on her way back home to Texas, after visiting her brother in Fayette with her husband, Eric, gifted me with the headline for this article when she explained to me why she stops at Country View Dairy every time she comes to the area.
“This is a fun place,” she smiled as she finished whatever was left in haer frozen yogurt cup. “This is one of those Iowa treasures, a tasty treasure.”