A few weeks back, I was watching the 5 o’clock news and they were doing a story on the COVID-19 vaccine mandates that were being implemented by employers at various companies and the discussion surrounding government mandated vaccination.
As the story continued, the reporter began talking about religious exemptions for individuals who did not wish to receive the vaccine. For a brief moment, they flashed a letter from a pastor of a Waterloo church on the screen as the reporter stated that in the letter the pastor said the only law Christians are obligated to follow is God’s law. The letter was not shown long enough to verify the quote. So, I will reply by saying that what was reported is simply wrong.
In one of his more famous quotes, Jesus makes it clear that people are to obey the laws of the government set over them – “Then he said to them, ‘Therefore render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s’” (Matthew 22:21).
Perhaps this is what Thomas Jefferson had in mind when he developed the doctrine of separation of church and state.
The Apostle Paul goes even farther. In Romans 13:1 Paul writes, “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God.”
While Christianity is counter-cultural, it is not a religion of sedition. Multiple New Testament scripture reminds Christians that while we are in the world, we are not of the world. Meaning, while we live our current lives on earth, we are subject to those God has ordained over us. That when we are with Christ in eternity, then we are subjects of him alone.
Interesting, that if we follow Paul’s thoughts a little further in Romans, he tells us that it is government’s responsibility to care for the people. Should they fail in this divine appointment, they will answer to God’s justice.
Jesus is even more critical of those who corrupt the law, law meant to care for the people, and leaders who are hypocrites. Even so, judgment is God’s domain. “So you must be careful to do everything they tell you. But do not do what they do, for they do not practice what they preach” (Matthew 23:3).
While Jesus was referring to religious leaders in this statement, he followed the law of the government even when falsely accused. Paul repeatedly faced government authority and went to jail, willingly, when sentenced to do so.
Now, religious folk have been arguing fundamentalism and symbolism of scripture for thousands of years. But the one thing Christians can agree on is that Jesus was about the spirit of the law and not the letter of the law. For Christ, the law is summed up in The Greatest Commandment (where yes, he does give us a “two-fer”): Love God and love others as yourself.
So, the obvious question here is, “What about when government becomes evil?” which we’ve seen time and again throughout history. Evil can be a slippery adversary to pin down.
Evil will use politics as a tool, but not all politics are evil. Despite our current propensity to believe that those who have differing political views are evil, political viewpoints are simply individual opinions on how to accomplish something in the civic arena.
The Apostles Paul and Peter (you know, the one who became the first pope) disagreed on the running of the church in their time to the point of separation. We would not consider either of them evil. However, when true evil becomes a clear and present danger, through oppression, bigotry and hate, and these are written into law, the Christian must then take a stand for God in the face of human power.
Which brings us to the question of consequences.
Human beings have the gift of free will. We are free to choose, and no one can take that away from us. But our choices always have consequences.
For Christians, we can choose to follow Jesus, or not, and there are consequences for either choice: life or death. As citizens, we can choose to follow the law, or not, and there are consequences, sometimes life and sometimes death.
Choose wisely.