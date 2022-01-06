Around the middle of December, you suddenly realized that the year was coming to an end.
Despite, politics, pandemic, and a plethora of problems, as you read this there is a feeling of elation at having made it through 2021 and a feeling of hope as we begin 2021 — the New Year. New Year’s celebrations have been going on in all cultures for thousands of years.
The New Year represents, well, something new; and that’s a reason to celebrate. For almost as long, New Year’s Resolutions have been a part of the tradition. You’d think they’d change but, those that keep track of such things tell us the top resolutions stay the same each year: Get my life in order. Get healthy. Live my life more fully. Now those are roll-ups that include: get organized, exercise more, stop smoking, start a hobby, save more and spend less, spend more time with my family, and so on. Sound familiar? Yes, something new, like a New Year, means hope to us.
I don’t want to put a damper on anyone’s hope, at least not so soon into the New Year. But just as quickly as we see the need for and make these New Year’s Resolutions, they slip into that dark corner of our lives and are quickly lost and soon forgotten. Sorry, that is depressing.
But there is good news, no pun intended (OK, yes, there is). If you want any chance of keeping your New Year’s Resolutions, try something new. Something that has all those resolutions already rolled into it. Something that will help ensure you succeed and will once again fail if you don’t.
Get your spiritual life—organized, fuller, and healthier. Not numerology, astrology, counting the bumps on your head, taking yoga classes, or reading a book on self-improvement. I’m talking about getting in tune with the one who not only created your world but who changed it because he wanted you to have a life where there was no need for resolutions (made, failed, and forgotten) every year.
While Christianity, faith, church, believing in the supernatural may seem old fashioned, after all it is thousands of years old, God is constantly making things new. The Old Testament prophet, Isaiah speaks for God to the nation of Israel telling them “Hear you deaf; look, you blind, and see… I am doing a new thing! There it is do you not see it? I am making a new way for you.”
In the gospels of the New Testament, Jesus tells his followers of a New Covenant he is making by his sacrifice for us, a new way, a new understanding. And, in John’s Revelation, writes, “He who was seated on the throne said, ‘I am making everything new!’”
Why all this new-ness? I thought God never changed? God doesn’t and has not changed. God’s love for us is true, steadfast, and has been relentless through the millennia.
But God’s creation changes. We change and we are constantly changing. How does God deal with that? God makes things new.
God makes new ways for us to be in relationship with God. And, he’s been doing it from the very beginning of humanity. He did it for Israel, he did it for the ancient Jews and gentiles, he plans on doing it when Christ returns, and he’s doing it for you, now.
Want to get the New Year off on the right foot? Want to give your New Year’s Resolutions a real chance to succeed. Want an orderly, healthy, full life? Make your New Year’s Resolution to start something new with God.
A new relationship. A new connection. A new appearance. And, don’t worry about doing it on your own, God will be right beside you all the way. Happy New Year.