History happens in fleeting moments, but capturing their essence and displaying it in a tangible timeline recognizes the past, adds value to the present and informs the future.
Several memorial pieces in the small hallway just outside the office of Waverly Police Chief Rich Pursell tell fragments of the story of the town’s police department.
For now, those memorabilia may be viewed as the beginning few paragraphs of what may eventually grow into a visual history of the Waverly Police Department.
There is a story to tell here, and it goes back as far as 1868.
That’s when H.S. Halbent became the first chief of police in town, serving in that role until 1873.
Chief Rich Pursell, the current leader, took over the job in 2003. He is the 35th police chief in Waverly.
Over the years, Pursell has wondered what his predecessors had gone through and what it must have been like to be in their shoes at the time.
That’s how the idea of the timeline initially started, by thinking and talking about the past.
Then memorabilia pieces started appearing as gifts, and the chief and his leadership team started talking about it in more concrete terms.
What’s on the wall now is a memorial box with the picture of Clarence Wickham, who served as chief from 1962 to 1977. He had joined the force as an officer in 1956, and after retirement, served as mayor from 1978 to 1983, giving the city of Waverly 27 years of service.
In Pursell’s office, another memorial box features Wickham’s gun, a .38 Smith & Wesson. The artifacts were donated by Wickham’s daughter, Victoria.
Another set of artifacts now exhibited on the opposite wall were donated by Joan Greenlee, the widow of Jerry Greenlee, who retired as the assistant chief. A Shell Rock native, Greenlee joined WPD in 1980 and served as the department’s hostage negotiator and D.A.R.E. officer, among other duties, before being promoted to assistant chief in 2003. He retired in January of 2007 and passed away on June 26, 2007, of pancreatic cancer.
A framed image of an officer in uniform with angel wings and the words “No Greater Love” at the top is displayed next to an iron decoration of the American flag with a blue tint and the letters WPD in the middle. Another cast-iron piece showcases the lines of a policeman’s prayer.
In the chief’s office, a vintage series of police cards with pictures of the officers tells the more recent story of the department.
Among them is a treasured photo envisioned by the late Chief Art Simpson, Waverly’s longest serving chief of police, who wore the badge from 1978 to 2005.
As the story goes, so dedicated was Chief Simpson to having this photo taken, he picked a particular time of day with the sun at a particular angle to achieve the effect he was after. He even called state patrol to direct traffic while the photographer was working.
Other valuable pieces of memorabilia can also be found in the offices of Capt. Don Eggleston and Capt. Jason Leonard. And while many of the pieces in their respective offices capture their career milestones in plaques, some pieces, especially those capturing the history of the department, may be good candidates for the visualization wall.
The project is likely to pick up momentum after this newspaper article, Chief Pursell joked.
On a serious note, he added that he and his peers have often talked about finding a way to honor those who served before them.
Creating an institutional timeline with visual artifacts and listing on plaques the names of the police chiefs and leadership, as well as those who have retired from the police department, may take on extra significance in 2022, Eggleston and Leonard agree.
As part of the senior management, both captains are eyeing retirement, so for those stepping into their shoes, and for the new officers joining the department, having such a wall would be an intergenerational gift.
It will be a morale booster for all, a history lesson for the newly minted officers and a reminder for the old guard of their predecessors’ legacy and their own.
To that effect, they have conducted interviews with former officers to gain a better understanding of how that history happened and what law enforcement was in the decades and the century preceding today.
How long it might take to complete the project is still in flux, as they would have to do this in between their daily duties, but the tone has been set and the effort is expected to pick up steam as they go through the historic records and newspaper clippings of the early years.
“It’s important to document the history of any agency, but with law enforcement, it is so important as we are part of the community,” Pursell said.