Call it fortune.
A confluence of coincidences.
Or just the way things are meant to be.
But for Emily Boevers, an OB-GYN at the Waverly Health Center, it is the fulfillment of a purpose and a mission she has worked hard to achieve.
After a detour from Bremer County for educational and professional growth, the Readlyn native is back in the communities where she grew up.
What motivated her return to her roots is what she calls her purpose, and it may sound simple, but it is hardly so– she wants to dedicate her work to helping women and families and apply her skills to bettering their lives.
Ambitious as it sounds, this mission is well within Emily’s scope and platform now she has the skills and the vision to get it accomplished every day, not just in moments of celebration.
Her skills and what she calls her “singular focus” have put her in a place, literally and metaphorically, where she knows what she needs to do to carry it out and sustain it for the long haul.
How she got into medicine, and what she gets out of it daily is a story worth telling, as it is as heartwarming as a hay ride on the family farm and as genuine as the jokes shared around the Thanksgiving turkey at grandpa’s home.
It is also unique in the sense that Emily is committed to practicing in a rural area not because of the career benefits such a decision reaps but because she feels her work’s worth is best realized here.
Put otherwise, she knows she belongs here. A farmer’s daughter, she understands the value of hard work and the meaning of making every moment count.
How she got here
The spark of epiphany happens at different spaces in life, but for Emily, this was a class she took in her second year at the University of Northern Iowa, where she was looking for an idea or purpose to rivet her attention for life.
The class made her realize that health and illness are often related to social standing.
“It changed the way I saw the world,” she said. “I saw how people who are disadvantaged in other areas of life, are also disadvantaged in health. At that point, I wanted to go into medicine.”
Emily was empowered by what she understood she could bring to the world through the practice of medicine.
“You can make a difference for people,” she said. “Having your health can be an equalizer for people. If you can help people achieve their health, it can help them achieve their other goals.”
Speaking of this moment now that she has gone through the rigor of medical school, rotations, specialization training and the residencies, she still smiles as she recalls the moment it clicked for her.
“It was transformative,” she said.
With the support of her parents, she headed to the University of Iowa to study medicine, and along the way, kept recognizing the little signs and reminders that, seemingly coming out of nowhere, serve to affirm the course of a journey. Some signs of it may have been noticeable, in retrospect, in her love for math and biology she cherished at Wapsie Valley prior to her graduation in 2006. Another, much more prominent instance, was a chance she had to job shadow an obstetrician in his office, who, as fate would have it, had delivered her as a baby.
She loved medicine as a science and practice but was still unsure about what specialty to pursue.
One night, she volunteered to step in for one of the residents who could not attend their shift, and it happened to be in obstetrics and gynecology.
“It really became clear to me that night that this is where my heart was,” she said.
With such clarity came the certainty of taking the next step and the next and the next.
Reflecting on the lives of the women around her, Emily realized that many of them care for everyone else and place themselves last.
“There has to be somebody who takes care of their health,” she said. “I am here to take care of women’s health.”
These are not just words.
Where Emily practices is at the intersection of her speciality and what she calls the patient “overall wellness.”
“I am not just a gynecologist,” she said. “My office is where women can release what’s in their hearts and on their minds, it’s a safe place.
“Every day I feel very fulfilled with my work, this is a nice feeling, taking the time, it’s a real benefit to the culture here, at the Waverly hospital that I can dedicate my time to the patient.”
Emily shares life with her husband, Cody, and their three kids 5,3 and 1. The kids’ birthdays are in the same week in September, which makes for a whole new kind of birthday celebration, unofficially known in the family as a “birthday week.”
“It is lovely and fun,” Emily said.
Working in women’s health has enriched Emily’s life in ways she could not have foreseen.
“Being a mother has made me be a better doctor and being a doctor has made me a good mother,” she said.
For some women, she said, motherhood is a big part of their identity and she counts herself in that group.
In her practice, she works with infertility and high-risk pregnancies, and is highly trained in a specialized laparoscopic surgery, which makes her one of the few area specialists to offer that service.
The family loves to spend time together and indulge in their own pastimes. Emily likes to go for runs over the lunch hour and in her spare time she takes the kids to swimming lessons or gymnastics, as needs arise.
But all of it would have looked differently for the whole family had the connection with the home area not been as strong.
“I feel called,” she said. “I have a purpose here. I have a purpose in medicine. Being in Waverly is very fulfilling. I don’t know if it would have been as fulfilling if I did something else. I feel I did something good with myself.”
She said her colleagues at the Waverly Health Center embraced her, making her workplace a welcoming environment.
“Dr. (Ann) Rathe has been so kind and so generous with her knowledge,” she said. “And so has the hospitalist. They have made it really clear that they want me to be happy.”
A family and a job that function in tandem for each to empower the other is a rare balance Emily has bartered from fate.
“There’s a whole level of fullness to my life,” she said. “I do love being home. After being away for a long time, I love the small town feeling where everybody knows everybody. It’s nice to be around people who are very kind and very helpful.”