“Disability and Ableism: Beyond ‘Inspiration’” will be the topic of a Feb. 17 Zoom program presented by Dr. Rachel Clark to the Waverly Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women).
Clark is an associate professor of English, directs the Scholars Program, and serves as Wartburg College’s current faculty-in-residence. Her program will introduce participants to basic principles of disability studies, explore evolving terminology, and discuss common experiences among people with disabilities.
Dr. Clark is encouraging potential attendees to watch a Ted Talk by comedian and journalist Stella Young prior to the program. It can be found online by searching the YouTube or Ted Talk websites for “stella young not your inspiration.”
The program will begin at 7 p.m. and is preceded by a social time and business meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. Please join in as you are able; guests are always welcome to visit Waverly Branch meetings. Contact Waverly Branch president Kim Folkers (kimberly.folkers@wartburg.edu) for the program’s Zoom link.
AAUW has been working to advance equity for girls and women since 1881. More information about this national non-profit organization can be found at www.aauw.org. The Waverly Branch has an active website (https://waverly-ia.aauw.net) and meets on the third Thursday of the month. They also host a book club. Membership in AAUW is open to anyone, male or female, who supports equal opportunity and holds an associate (or equivalent, such as RN), baccalaureate or higher degree from a regionally accredited college or university.