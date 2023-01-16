Abby Anderson of Denver, IA, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Anderson is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomechanics.

To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2022 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college — for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean’s List.