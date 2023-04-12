Worship is the starting point for our ministries and missions. It is where we are encouraged, inspired, and moved to live lives that reflect God’s love. We are not just a church; we are a fellowship of believers coming together to declare the glory of the Lord, and to celebrate Jesus as King. We study the Word, practice what we learn, and in the process grow together. There are many opportunities for worship and service, and we hope you find your place here with us.
Located in Waverly, IA, 20 minutes north of Cedar Falls, Heritage United Methodist Church has been worshiping God and creating faithful followers of Christ for 22 years. It offers a large, paved and lighted parking lot, Sanctuary, Family Life Center and Welcome Center. All are welcome to worship: Open Hearts. Open Minds. Open Doors.
OUR MISSION & VISION
As a family united, with God at the center, our purpose is to provide a nurturing and loving environment, for the growth of God’s love, with our program of ministry, through our faith in Jesus Christ.
WHAT WE BELIEVE
As a Christian church, we begin our fellowship with the belief that the Bible is the inspired word of God meant to guide us to a life in Jesus Christ; the best life that God wants for all people whom God loves unconditionally. As Methodists, through our founder John Wesley we place a primary emphasis on Christian living, on putting faith and love into action. This emphasis on what Wesley referred to as “practical divinity” has continued to be a hallmark of United Methodism today.
We invite you to learn more about the United Methodist faith.