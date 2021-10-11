Nurses have a special place in the hearts of their patients, and in the pantheon of nursing, emergency nurses also are held in high regard by the families of the patients they serve.
It just so happens that this week is dedicated to the appreciation of emergency nurses, but at the Waverly Health Center’s Emergency Department, the cause for celebration extends also to the opening of new addition that houses the department.
It opened to the public on Sept. 27 and so far, about 350 patients have gone through its doors, says ER Department Manager Derrick Wygle.
During a tour of the facility at the open house in late September, the state-of-the-art addition drew admiration from the guests, and rightfully so.
Among the facility’s highlights is a centrally located nurses’ station, which allows for access and high visibility on the floor.
Other features, such modern patient rooms, light-filled spaces, and a rest area for the staff, are also among the amenities of the space.
But without question, the most valuable assets are the people who work here. They range from nurses, to staff members to educators, to coordinators to techs. In a nutshell, they are the brainpower without which no amount of technology can function.
Wygle says he is in awe of the dedication that everyone in the emergency department puts into their jobs because, above all, it is a team effort.
What he admires is the structure that has been put in place in the ER to make it successful at every level, he said.
The team now has an education team leader, Kimberly Endicott, and a trauma coordinator, Bailey Krull, two positions that will ensure that the department works with best practices and continuing education is part of the everyday routine in the department.
“They will redefine how we operate as a department based on best practices,” Wygle said.
In lauding the performance of the emergency nurses in the department on the occasion of the week dedicated to their service, Wygle said that what is unique in the department is the synergy created by the new facility and the energy and passion that the team brings to their work.
“The brand new facility is fantastic, exciting, and was very much needed in our community,” he said. “The most exciting piece of all of this is having the support, education and training to go with our brand-new facility. In order to provide that support, education and training to all of our nurses, the leadership at Waverly Health Center has created many new positions throughout the hospital to include the Emergency Department.
“What has been eye-opening is the safety and security of the patients and the staff that have come with the new facility,” he said. “Then the efficiency and the effectiveness of assessing and treating the patients has been impressive.”
He said that the emergency nurses, like other team members, including tech staff and others, have shown “dedication and willingness to serve others in the current times.”
“Everyone is working above and beyond the call of duty,” he said. “It takes 20 to 30 people to support one emergency nurse to serve one patient. I am thankful for their dedication, for the sacrifices they make, for the time they take away from their families...it is one thing to have a job, and quite another to work above and beyond. That’s what our emergency nurses do, that’s what our entire team does. It takes an entire organization to make it all happen.”