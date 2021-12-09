Five people sustained minor injuries but avoided a trip to the hospital Sunday following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Mark roads near the Rotary Reserve near Cedar Falls.
According to a press release from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, a Lincoln Navigator, driven by Molly Schmidt, of Cedar Falls, was southbound on Union when it stopped to wait for oncoming traffic before making a left turn toward the reserve. Meanwhile, a Toyota Tundra, driven by Darrel Rizer, of Denver, was also southbound and rear-ended the Navigator.
An assessment by emergency personnel determined that both drivers along with their respective passengers, Keith Schmidt and a minor, both from Cedar Falls in the Navigator, and Carleigh Rizer, of Denver, in the Tundra, had minor injuries that were treated on scene. Darrel Rizer was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.
Deputies were assisted by the Cedar Falls Fire Department and MercyOne Ambulance Service.